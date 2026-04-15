Why Raiders Boast Major Flexibility in Upcoming NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders aggressively addressed several of their most pressing roster needs with a strong start to free agency. Las Vegas quickly added starting-caliber players at some of the most important positions on the field. Now, they turn their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Draft Process

The Raiders are looking to produce a draft class that has much more and a much quicker impact on the field this season than last season's draft class did. Including the No. 1 pick in the draft, Las Vegas has 10 draft picks, and they are in position to potentially make a few trades during the draft.

Las Vegas entered the offseason with plenty of holes. Even after their moves in free agency, the Raiders' roster still has several. One positive of where the Raiders' roster currently stands is that it gives the Raiders' general manager John Spytek flexibility in the draft.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think, to me, with the draft, that always starts with the value of the player and the best players available. I do think that the component of team need can come into play if you've got multiple players graded at the same position, and you're trying to break a tie if you've got similar grades on a player, but I think you always want to stay true to your board,” Spytek said.

“I mean, we've got a big staff. Our college department, pro guys are involved now. We've got analytics departments involved. We've got a lot of people, a lot of information and data we're gathering to build this board. So, we want to hold true to the work that's been put in. But at some point, when the grades are a wash, then those other factors start to come into play with the decision."

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Critical Draft

The Raiders must produce a draft class with multiple players who become major contributors sooner rather than later. Las Vegas' hopes of rebuilding are a multi-step process and will not happen overnight. However, producing strong draft classes will expedite the process.

The Raiders' front office is playing the long game. Although it will take time to turn things around, the lack of an impact from last season's draft class must be taken into consideration. Las Vegas cannot afford to have two consecutive draft classes filled largely with underperforming players.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders will get the quarterback they have longed for, but they need so much more than that. They have improved their coaching staff, which will help. Their moves in free agency should make them a better team than last season. Still, there is a long way to go.

As the Raiders embark on their rebuild, everything must be kept in prospective.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images