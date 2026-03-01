This Raiders Veteran's Importance Has Risen Considerably

The Las Vegas Raiders have major changes on the way with even bigger potential implications.

Big Change, Added Value

The Raiders recently announced that they will switch to a 3-4 defense. After a productive first season with the Raiders, veteran safety Jeremy Chinn is set to benefit greatly from this change. Las Vegas' change in defensive philosophy plays to Chinn's strengths, which is a physical brand of football.

Las Vegas already needed a safety, but allowing Chinn to move into a role where he can play in the defensive backfield, and close to the line of scrimmage, equally. The switch to a 3-4 allows the Raiders to be used as a defensive back or outside linebacker.

Using Chinn closer to the line of scrimmage more often, and in additional defensive fronts, will be just one of the many changes the Raiders make next season; it could be one of the most significant, as Vegas could add multiple other safeties in the draft and free agency.

This would give the Raiders even more flexibility. Linebackers who can cover and play solidly against the run are vital to the success of a 3-4 defense. Using Chinn as one of the team's outside linebackers instead of a traditional outside linebacker could work wonders for Las Vegas.

Las Vegas' switch to a 3-4 defense only added to their dire need for linebackers. They will need additional talent and depth at the position, no matter how they use Chinn. However, getting closer to the line of scrimmage would immediately address their need at the position with a dependable player.

Chinn signed a two-year deal with the Raiders last offseason, making the 2026 season a contract season for him. The Raiders gave him a respectable deal that time. The switch to a 3-4 defense gives him a chance to make a whole lot more money from the Raiders or elsewhere.

Raiders Must Think Ahead

The Raiders need help at both safety and linebacker. Chinn has the ability to essentially play both. That adds to his value. Another productive season in a defense that will showcase his skillset will only make him more expensive should he hit free agency next offseason.

By no means should the Raiders rush or bid against themselves. However, it would make little sense to add to the positions Chinn plays only to lose him next offseason.

If they can see a future with Chinn past this offseason, it makes more sense and would probably save more money to resign him sooner rather than later. There are more pressing issues the Raiders have to worry about than potentially resigning Chinn, but it is something to keep an eye on.

