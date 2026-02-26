How the Raiders Will Call Their Own Shots This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason will be full of significant roster moves as they look to replenish talent.

Las Vegas' Luck

The Raiders have watched many seasons come and go with several underperforming quarterbacks leading the way. However, Las Vegas' roster issues run much deeper than just the quarterback position. The Raiders' entire roster needs work after years of bad moves, and bad luck.

Las Vegas' most pressing issue, along with the individual position groups in need of help, is that so many roster positions need more than just a little attention. Although this technically amounts to a blank slate, of sorts, there is still reason to be concerned. Las Vegas has a lot of roster work to do.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yet they have more than enough tools to fix many of their issues and some of the issues that could arise in the near future. That is, at least when it comes to adding starting-level talent. Their depth issues raise questions of how much progress can really be made on their roster in one offseason.

This leaves the Raiders in an interesting spot, as they undoubtedly need talent but also have enough resources to not be overly concerned at the moment. Many times, a team in need of talent does not have the money or picks the Raiders do, which sometimes handcuffs those teams.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) reacts after catching a pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' front office is not in that situation. They hold most of the power when it comes to adding talent this offseason. However, the amount of work the roster needs cannot be glossed over.

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently ranked Las Vegas as one of the most desperate teams in the National Football League this offseason. Many of the factors considered are things the Raiders have plenty of, including draft picks and open cap space. Roster construction, not so much.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"As far as the draft foes, the Raiders' selection is seen as a foregone conclusion. Given the team's need for a franchise signal-caller, and there being just one quarterback prospect standing well above the rest, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza is widely considered the only logical selection," Cameron said.

"The question then turns to how well Kubiak can develop both Mendoza and [Ashton] Jeanty to get this franchise on track."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks to the media after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When looking at the Raiders' roster, they are desperate for talent and depth at multiple positions on both sides of the ball. Yet, with more money to spend than nearly any team in free agency and 10 draft picks including the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders' hands will not be forced this offseason.

