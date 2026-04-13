Raiders Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Will Improve

More than most teams around the National Football League, the Las Vegas Raiders must produce a draft class that makes an impact on the field sooner, rather than later. The jury is still out on Las Vegas' 2025 draft class, but all eyes are on the upcoming NFL Draft.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiders' Critical Draft

Las Vegas ' 2025 draft class was largely held back because of coaching decisions and a poor roster. The Raiders cannot afford for the same thing to happen with the 2026 draft class, or anything close. With the front office planning to sit Mendoza and bring him along slowly, the next two picks are vital.

The Raiders hold the No. 36 and No. 67 picks, respectively, and they still have several pressing needs they can address. Las Vegas has no shortage of options in the upcoming draft, but it still must draft the correct players. Raiders general manager John Spytek recently explained his approach.

Running back Ashton Jeanty slaps hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft runs through April 26. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Why wouldn't you draft a quarterback in the first round, no matter what? Well, that's where need and best player available come into the equation. I learned a long time ago, if you start forcing needs, you're going to end up picking guys too early and then regret it,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

“So, when it lines up, and you've got a need, and it's the best guy, it's awesome. It really is. That's how we got Tristan Wirfs in Tampa all those years ago. We needed our tackle, and he was the best one, and run the card in as fast as you can. But we're never just going to say, 'We've got this need, and so we're just going to force a player.' That's the wrong way to do it. It's not team building."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. It is a done deal. This is a foregone conclusion. Pairing Mendoza with Klint Kubiak has long been the plan.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) looks downfield during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

S Bud Clark, TCU

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently explained that he thinks the Raiders have to get deeper at the safety position. Their problem at the position is twofold: they could use more talent overall and more capable players.

"It's a good draft for that position. I think we've got three guys that we're working with right now. We've got to continue to build that depth," Kubiak recently said at the league's annual meetings.

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Michael Turner (23) carries the ball as TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) defends during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Safety Bud Clark from TCU is solid against the run and has speed and size that the Raiders can develop over the next couple of seasons. Unless a top offensive lineman is available, expect the Raiders to draft a safety or cornerback.

CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

The Raiders desperately need cornerbacks, but this draft is deeper at safety. This means the Raiders are likelier to find a first-talent at safety in the second round than a first-round talent at cornerback in the second round.

Walking away from the draft with a talented cornerback and safety would be huge for the Raiders. Those are two of their biggest needs, but they did not address them in free agency. That points to the draft.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Igbinosun's physical playstyle matches what defensive coordinator Rob Leonard would want. He has room for improvement, but in conjunction with the rest of the Raiders' new-look defense, he could make an impact. Las Vegas needs all the help it can get at cornerback.