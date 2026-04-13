Raiders Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Will Improve
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More than most teams around the National Football League, the Las Vegas Raiders must produce a draft class that makes an impact on the field sooner, rather than later. The jury is still out on Las Vegas' 2025 draft class, but all eyes are on the upcoming NFL Draft.
Raiders' Critical Draft
Las Vegas' 2025 draft class was largely held back because of coaching decisions and a poor roster. The Raiders cannot afford for the same thing to happen with the 2026 draft class, or anything close. With the front office planning to sit Mendoza and bring him along slowly, the next two picks are vital.
The Raiders hold the No. 36 and No. 67 picks, respectively, and they still have several pressing needs they can address. Las Vegas has no shortage of options in the upcoming draft, but it still must draft the correct players. Raiders general manager John Spytek recently explained his approach.
"Why wouldn't you draft a quarterback in the first round, no matter what? Well, that's where need and best player available come into the equation. I learned a long time ago, if you start forcing needs, you're going to end up picking guys too early and then regret it,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.
“So, when it lines up, and you've got a need, and it's the best guy, it's awesome. It really is. That's how we got Tristan Wirfs in Tampa all those years ago. We needed our tackle, and he was the best one, and run the card in as fast as you can. But we're never just going to say, 'We've got this need, and so we're just going to force a player.' That's the wrong way to do it. It's not team building."
QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. It is a done deal. This is a foregone conclusion. Pairing Mendoza with Klint Kubiak has long been the plan.
S Bud Clark, TCU
Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently explained that he thinks the Raiders have to get deeper at the safety position. Their problem at the position is twofold: they could use more talent overall and more capable players.
"It's a good draft for that position. I think we've got three guys that we're working with right now. We've got to continue to build that depth," Kubiak recently said at the league's annual meetings.
Safety Bud Clark from TCU is solid against the run and has speed and size that the Raiders can develop over the next couple of seasons. Unless a top offensive lineman is available, expect the Raiders to draft a safety or cornerback.
CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
The Raiders desperately need cornerbacks, but this draft is deeper at safety. This means the Raiders are likelier to find a first-talent at safety in the second round than a first-round talent at cornerback in the second round.
Walking away from the draft with a talented cornerback and safety would be huge for the Raiders. Those are two of their biggest needs, but they did not address them in free agency. That points to the draft.
Igbinosun's physical playstyle matches what defensive coordinator Rob Leonard would want. He has room for improvement, but in conjunction with the rest of the Raiders' new-look defense, he could make an impact. Las Vegas needs all the help it can get at cornerback.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant