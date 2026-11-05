Raiders' Thursday Injury Report Gives Reason for Cautious Optimism

The Las Vegas Raiders are just a few days away from facing the San Francisco 49ers on the road. Las Vegas went back to work on Thursday, looking to build upon their Week 9 win over the New York Jets. Las Vegas' success this season has largely depended on the quality of the opponent they face.

The Raiders have played well enough to beat four of the league's worst teams, but have struggled against the league's elite, which the 49ers are. Still, those four wins are more than the Raiders had all last season, and they are unquestionably better than last season.

It may have been against the Jets, but Las Vegas aims to translate its second-half success against New York to this Sunday against the 49ers. After struggling in the third quarter all season, the Raiders' offense exploded against the Jets.

In Week 8, Kirk Cousins led the Raiders downfield to score on their first offensive drive after halftime for the first time all season. It was more than impactful, as it led to Las Vegas producing their best third quarter of the season. The Raiders must continue to play well on offense to help their defense.

Raiders' Outlook

“I think the first play of the second half might have been the throw to Brock [Bowers], and I thought that was a key play in the game and a great call by our coaches, and that whole drive, to finish that drive, it got us right back in the game, which we needed, very important," Cousins said earlier this week.

“If you punt and they go down and score, it could be a whole different story. So, it’s very important, and we’ve got to be really strong in the third quarter the rest of the way. And I felt we have continued, last week in the fourth quarter, continuing to play well in the fourth quarter. But it’s a four-quarter game. You’ve got to do it, all four of them.”

Throughout the rest of the season, Las Vegas needs the Cousins who showed up in the third and fourth quarters against the Jets to show up in each of their next three games. Moving forward, they will need that version of Cousins and their offense even before the third quarter.

Thursday's Injury Report

On Wednesday, the official injury report listed defensive tackles Thomas Booker and Folorunso Fatukasi and tight end Ian Thomas as limited participants. Cornerback Darien Porter missed Wednesday's practice with a groin injury he suffered against the Jets.

On Thursday, Las Vegas' injury report remained minimal. Porter returned to practice on Thursday, which is good news for the Raiders' young defensive backfield. He was a limited participant, and Thomas was a full participant. Booker did not practice on Thursday. Dont'e Thornton was limited as well.

Fatukasi was a full participant as well. Based on their injury report, Las Vegas appears to be the healthiest it has been this season, as their Week 1 injury report listed stars Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers.

The Raiders will likely give rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses a bigger role than he has had in recent weeks. Masses has started multiple games for Las Vegas this season and played well overall.

However, like all rookie cornerbacks, Masses has also displayed a need for improvement in several games. Sunday will be another opportunity for Masses and the rest of the defensive backfield to bounce back after a disappointing past few weeks.

Las Vegas' young defensive backfield has long been the Raiders' primary issue. They are currently going through the expected growing pains that come with starting so many first-and second-year players in their defensive backfield. Not to mention all of the coaching changes.

Still, it's the National Football League, and these are the world's best football players. Las Vegas needs more from all of its defensive backs. After the unit's last two games, San Francisco will target Las Vegas' vulnerable secondary.

It is cliche, but it is true. The most important game is the next one, and Las Vegas is .500 headed into their next game. Their next three games will be tough, but stealing a win in Week 9 would be huge for Kubiak's Raiders.