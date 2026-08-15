Raiders' Preseason Loss Confirmed One Inevitable Part of Rebuilding Process

On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders had arguably the most productive offseason of any team in the National Football League. Las Vegas made both coaching staff and roster changes that quickly upgraded the team in just a matter of months. However, meshing all those new pieces is another story.

Las Vegas followed up a foundational training camp under first-time head coach Klint Kubiak with a Thursday night preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Thursday saw the Raiders make the most progress on the field under Kubiak.

The scoreboard noted that the Raiders lost on Thursday night, but the improvement and live action against another team far outweigh the score of any preseason game. Las Vegas' loss to the Cardinals showed where the team has gotten better and which areas still need work.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders will take the next few seasons to continue revamping positions of need. Thursday night was further confirmation that although Las Vegas is all but sure to be better than last season, they are far from where they hope to be. They will have their highs and their lows this season.

They must prepare properly for what is to come.

Raiders’ Young Defensive Backs Will Be Tested Early and Often

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the third quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' vulnerability at the cornerback position is no secret to any team they will face this season. It is one of their most significant weaknesses on the roster. Las Vegas' defensive backfield has potential, but is unproven as a whole. The unit has veterans, but is filled with young players.

After weeks of practicing against their teammates, the Raiders were able to get further development against another team for the first time under Kubiak. Las Vegas' preseason matchup against the Cardinals gave their group of defensive backs valuable experience ahead of the season.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Very important. We wanted to put them in a lot of man coverage situations. We have some decisions to make, so it's important that we see these guys cover,” Kubiak said in reflection on Friday morning.

“And it's great for Jermod [McCoy] to go out and get that experience. His first football in a year. I still can't say enough great things about what he's done to get himself physically to this point, I'm really proud of him. And last night he got back to football and got a few thrown on him, but he's going to be better for it. So, we'll just keep improving."

Opponents Will Make Plays on Young DBs, but Raiders Must Help Themselves

It was the first preseason game. Every team in the league is still shaking off the rust well through the first few weeks of the regular season. Only so much can be told by a few minutes in an exhibition game, but Las Vegas' most significant weakness on defense, and maybe the whole team, was on display.

On Thursday, Las Vegas failed to get much of a pass rush going. Maxx Crosby did not play, and most of the Raiders' starting defense saw only brief action. Yet, Thursday showed what could happen if the Raiders' new additions are unable to force a consistent pass rush this season.

Las Vegas will face the Cardinals later during the regular season, when the game could be much more meaningful than a preseason game. The Raiders did not show their full hand on either side of the ball, but the worst-case scenario for the defense was apparent.

Preseason games help give further clarity on what needs improvement. That happened against Arizona. Las Vegas must find a way to impact the passer with its improved defensive line and linebacker group. This will help compensate for an extremely young defensive backfield.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If they are unable to do so, it could lead to many stops on first and second down for Las Vegas' defense, only to see teams convert on third-and-short or third-and-manageable at a high rate against a questionable defensive backfield.

The Raiders undoubtedly have more defensive firepower than they showed against the Cardinals, roster-wise and play-calling-wise. Still, they must spend the next few weeks searching for ways to help their defensive backs , with Week 1 just a few weeks away.