Tom Brady Understands Pressure Raiders' Mendoza Will Face

No matter how anyone wants to cut it, there is pressure on Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. When you are the first overall pick in an NFL Draft, that is what you take on, and it is going to follow you. Will that be a problem for Mendoza? No. because he knows how to handle it, and it has been everywhere he has been. It is a new challenge and type of pressure for him, but not one that he is going to back down from. He is going to embrace it and make the best of it.

Tom Brady Will Help Mendoza Any Way He Can

Mendoza has the best mentor for playing quarterback in the NFL. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is going to help his new franchise quarterback in any way he can and make sure he is there for him at all times. That is a key that will take Mendoza's game to the next level. He works hard, knows he has to be a great leader, and is going to do whatever it takes to make those around him better. Brady is going to instill great things into Mendoza.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It may not be the same pressure that Brady faced when he came into the NFL because he was not picked high, but it is one he knows about because he has seen some of his former NFL peers go through it. Brady has faced pressure since he took over as a starting quarterback, and he never looked back after that throughout his whole playing career. Now, he is going to share all the experiences with Mendoza and make him the best he can.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady on Helping Mendoza Deal With Pressure

"A lot of pressure and a lot of mentoring," said Tom Brady on the Stick to Football podcast. "There was another guy who was my favorite quarterback to ever play. Peyton [Manning] was my age, a little older than me. He was the first overall pick, and he had a tremendous amount of expectation. He was like the first prospect out of high school to go to college ... For Fernando [Mendoza], he gets that same expectation. He has me there to mentor him."

It is going to be great to see Brady's and Mendoza's relationship grow and how it will help this franchise win more than they have as of late over the next few years.