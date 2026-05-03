Fernando Mendoza Has To Gain Respect From Raiders

Yes, Fernando Mendoza was the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. But for him, that does not mean he could just come into the NFL and automatically get respect and be a leader right away.

That is something Mendoza wants to earn and knows comes with proving himself to his new team and teammates. He knows that his new team has many good leaders, and he wants to be the next one, but it just doesn't come right away.

Mendoza is going to be the future for the Las Vegas Raiders. One of the major reasons they drafted him with the first overall pick was the leadership he showed throughout his college career, and they saw that come to life once again at his pro day just a few weeks before draft night. Mendoza is a great teammate who wants to get the most out of his team to make them better and put them in the best position to succeed.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Minicamp Gets Underway

Mendoza and the rest of the new Raider rookies started rookie minicamp, and they want to show what they have, and it was worth the pick for the organization. The main focus and most eyes are on Mendoza. He will be taking it one day at a time, showing what he needs to improve on, and studying this offense is the big thing for him right now.

"It felt good. It was good to be at a high altitude, get the plays down," said Mendoza from Rookie Minicamp. "From day one to day two, I think we saw a lot of improvement in everybody, including myself."

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza on Watching Kubiak's Offense

"I love watching NFL Football on Sundays," Mendoza added. "So, I watched a lot of Coach Kubiak, and then when I got drafted here, I was able to get the playbook."

It was important for Mendoza to come into the Raiders facility and get his hands on the playbook and the film. Now, he is going to prove that he wants it more than anyone. He is going to be in that film room and execute it on the field.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

With the work, Mendoza will better understand the offense. And with the help of the coaching staff and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, it will put him in a great spot.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI