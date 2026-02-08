Top Options for Raiders With No. 36 Overall Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, which is 73 days away.

That doesn’t seem like a lot of time, but there is still the NFL Scouting Combine and free agency to go, so Raiders fans have plenty to occupy themselves with before that time.

Las Vegas has the No. 1 overall pick and is widely expected to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with that pick. But what may happen after that?

The Raiders have 10 selections in the entire draft, a good starting point for a team entering a rebuild. Today, we will focus on who the team may select with their second-round pick at No. 36 overall. Who may be a good fit for the Silver and Black with that pick? Let’s break down three names that make sense.

Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

The interior offensive lineman has made a name for himself over the last few weeks. Dunker is a First-Team All-Big Ten member who played most of his career at right tackle but projects as a guard at the next level. He played left guard during the Senior Bowl, as many teams expect him to kick inside in the NFL.

As Dylan Parham enters unrestricted free agency and Jordan Meredith enters restricted free agency, the Raiders may be thinking about getting younger on the interior. Dunker feels like a slam-dunk offensive lineman at the next level.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Raiders could add a dynamic slot receiver early in the draft for their presumed new quarterback. Concepcion caught 61 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns for the Aggies last season after transferring from North Carolina State, earning consensus All-American honors. He is versatile as a receiver and returner.

Las Vegas drafted two wide receivers last year, but it would not hurt to add more firepower to an offense that did not score many points last season. If Concepcion is available with this pick, the Raiders should seriously consider taking him.

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

With Eric Stokes entering free agency, Johnson makes a lot of sense in the second round.

The Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year made 152 tackles, three and a half tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, 14 passes defended, a sack, and six interceptions in his career with the Aztecs. He was Pro Football Focus’ second-highest-graded cornerback in college football. Johnson is a tall, long corner who will use his size and high football IQ to bother receivers. The Raiders must improve their secondary, and Johnson would help them do so.

