Identifying Which Raiders' Rookies Will Make Impact in 2026

After a solid draft haul, the Las Vegas Raiders' plan for a successful offseason seems to be in full swing. Las Vegas entered the offseason determined to turn things around after multiple seasons with double-digit losses. To do so, the Raiders needed to fix their roster, likely a years-long process.

The Raiders were active during this year's NFL Draft, making multiple trades up and down in the draft. Las Vegas' front office maximized value while addressing pressing depth needs at critical positions. The Raiders walked away with 10 picks who should contribute on various levels.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Where Fernando Mendoza Falls in Equation

In terms of which rookies will contribute in 2026, the Raiders' addition of Kirk Cousins and their plans to sit No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, to start the season, eliminates him, for the time being, from being one of the rookies most likely to make an impact in the 2026 season.

If Cousins could play most of the season, Las Vegas' front office probably would not be upset about that one bit. Mendoza not contributing in 2026 would not be a bad thing by any means. At this point, other rookies are likelier to contribute sooner, which is okay.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Impact Rookies

The Raiders desperately needed help in their defensive backfield. Specifically, Las Vegas' group of cornerbacks is where they are most inexperienced on their roster and among the position groups in which their 10 draft picks play, giving both corners drafted by Las Vegas a chance to play in 2026.

Not only would cornerbacks Hezekiah Masses and Jermod McCoy be the rookies most likely to play the soonest, but they are also simply needed more than every other draft pick the Raiders have. Mendoza is going to sit. Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson are behind established veterans.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) during the third quarter against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The same is the case for Keyron Crawford, Malik Benson, Brandon Cleveland, and Trey Zuhn III. All of those players will start off much further down the depth chart at their respective positions than Masses and McCoy. These two should see the field early and often, assuming McCoy is healthy.

The Raiders' front office could encourage McCoy to undergo a recommended surgery, which was a critical reason he fell so far in the draft. If they did so, he could be out for an unknown amount of time, leaving McCoy as the likeliest rookie to have the greatest impact in 2026.

Mike Washington Jr.

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes in the second quarter as Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Raiders already have one of the best running backs drafted in recent memory, Ashton Jeanty. Last year's No. 6 overall pick broke the franchise rookie record for most total yards from scrimmage and did so behind one of the worst offensive lines in the National Football League.

Still, under Klint Kubiak, two capable running backs will be vital. The Raiders were sure to secure a talented and affordable running back for years to come. Washington's skill set complements Jeanty's running style and Kubiak's preferred play-calling style.

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs the ball during the NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The addition of Washington is a solid, underrated move that will help the ways in more ways than one. Those ways may fall under the radar or produce big numbers on the stat sheet, but that is not what the Raiders need from their fourth-round running back. That is what Jeanty is for.

Director of College Scouting Brandon Yeargan explained why Washington is a player the Raiders' front office is excited about.

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington (4) runs against LSU Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“We were excited to get him for sure, 6-1, 225, 4.3, ran for over 1,000 yards this year, super productive, high character. Yeah, we were really excited. We feel like he's a really good fit for Coach [Klint] Kubiak and Andrew’s [Janocko] scheme in the wide zone system. So, pretty fired about him and the person he is, too,” Yeargan said after the final night of the draft.