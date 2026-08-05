Training Camp Gives Raiders Chance To Address Most Pressing Issues

Few teams in the National Football League have had as productive an offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas' front office entered the offseason determined to improve what was one of the worst rosters in the league over the past couple of seasons.

Where the Raiders Stand

After a second consecutive season that featured a 10-game losing streak, the Raiders got down to business this offseason, gutting their subpar roster. Las Vegas started its roster rebuild by handing veteran center Tyler Linderbaum a record-breaking contract for an interior offensive lineman.

Las Vegas had no shortage of issues last season. However, their offensive line was undoubtedly the most pressing issue, as its lack ruined everything else the Raiders tried to do on offense. They hope the addition of Linderbaum and Klint Kubiak's coaching staff will change that.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to all their other moves , signing Linderbaum quickly eliminated one of the Raiders' biggest roster needs along the offensive line. Yet, the addition of Linderbaum will impact much more than just the interior of Las Vegas' offensive line.

Kubiak's Offense

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Kubiak, the Raiders addressed a subpar coaching staff that has seen its fair share of head coaches come and go. In Linderbaum, Las Vegas believes they have secured the foundation of its line to build around moving forward. As last season proved, Las Vegas will only go as far as its line allows.

Training camp has given the Raiders a chance to translate the success they had on paper this offseason onto the field. Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison recently gave insight into the process the Raiders are using to determine their offensive line.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“It's certainly the two next to each other working in combination have to feel pretty good, but like I said, we're mixing and matching in the individual drills anyway. I think it's all tied with the center. The center ties both sides,” Dennison said following camp.

“He's the biggest piece, and we feel obviously really good about Tyler [Linderbaum]. So, he's done a great job as far as leading them, not just by example, but making calls and getting everybody on the same page."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

It is still early in the process, but the Raiders are making sure they leave training camp with as many answers at offensive line as possible. Linderbaum, Kolton Miller, and DJ Glaze have established themselves as the likely starters at their respective positions.

Las Vegas will use the rest of training camp to finalize its two starting offensive guards. Dennison noted that it is tough to fully evaluate offensive linemen until practice is in full swing, but the coaching staff is still searching for improvement.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just the feeling of the speed. We're trying to run off the ball. We're trying to get things going, make the defense feel our speed and threaten all aspects of the field. We want them to carry all 55, sideline to sideline, and we're just getting used to that right now,” Dennison said.

“And feeling the speed, the second level guys we've got on defense are fast, they can run, but that's the way the NFL is. So, we've got to get there. We had some guys that kind of reshaped their bodies in the offseason, did a good job, and I think we're matching the speed pretty well."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The addition of Linderbaum should help stabilize the Raiders' entire offensive line, not just the interior. In fact, Linderbaum's signing should help more than just the offensive line. Las Vegas should be able to run the ball better and pass protect better than in recent seasons.

Linderbaum's arrival should help the Raiders' running backs and skill positions nearly as much as the offensive line itself. Much of Las Vegas' offensive issues last season stemmed from the lack of a competent offensive line. Linderbaum will go a long way towards fixing multiple issues.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will take more than just this offseason and training camp for the Raiders to fully build out their offensive line and the rest of their offense. Still, Linderbaum is one player they are expected to impact their team in more ways than one moving forward.