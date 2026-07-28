Raiders Training Camp: Kubiak Sets the Standard, McCoy Update

HENDERSON, Nev.—Today is the day; all of the remainder of the Las Vegas roster arrives, and the most interesting and ultimately intense training camp in years is fully underway.

Baking in the 113-degree heat of the Vegas Valley, the Raiders team headquarters was bustling with the excitement of the first day of school, as training camp was underway.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

No promises of instant playoffs, no rah-rah fanfare, no synthetic appearances, just raw, authentic commitment to no shortcuts and getting the Raiders fixed. Establishing a new identity by going back to their old identity.

The Kubiak Doctrine

Moments ago, Klint Kubiak spoke from his first training camp as a head coach, and as always, he won’t win any awards for pomp and circumstance, but he isn’t a media bloviator; he is a football coach. He was just that.

I asked him about the standard, the foundation of what he expects from his football team, immediately for this training camp. His plainspoken answer was the exact prescription that Raider Nation needed to hear as a balm to the wound of over two decades of mediocrity.

KLINT KUBIAK | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

"Team first approach is the number one thing that we're going to talk about. We talked about it all offseason, but removing the word 'I' from our verbiage as much as possible and thinking about the team. How we can make the team better, players, coaches, administrators, and just trying to keep the 'I' out of the building as much as possible."

Raiders Are Healthy

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

There were several players whose health fans were concerned about heading into this camp. Some of them, rightfully so; others were fueled by media speculation meant to drive clicks during the slow summer days leading up to camp. Kubiak made the message clear: the Raiders are healthy and ready to go. He was emphatic.

"We are. Everyone's going to be practicing tomorrow. Yes."

Jermod McCoy Full-Go

I previewed the Raiders' cornerbacks and McCoy in detail in my position preview, so I won’t do that again here. Just as the team said after minicamp, he is ready to go and will be on the field tomorrow.

That is terrific news for this team, which, if he remains healthy, just stole the best CB in the 2026 NFL Draft in the fourth round.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak said of McCoy, "Yeah, the plan is to get him reps early and see how he responds in his recovery. It is a moving target with him. He's a guy that's worked extremely hard and has been dedicated to the program that we've put in front of him. Jermod hasn’t played football in a year, and we're aware of that, but he's ready to go practice tomorrow. We’re also going to be really smart with him and develop him the right way."

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