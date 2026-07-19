3 Biggest Concerns For Raiders Ahead of Training Camp

Training camp is just around the corner for the Las Vegas Raiders, rapidly increasing the anticipation for the 2026 season. It is a new era for the franchise with a new head coach and starting quarterback(s), matched with a young roster that continues to grow and develop.

General manager John Spytek has been largely responsible for this current Raiders team. They have the potential to improve this season, but questions remain on key topics , whether it is the edge rusher or the quarterback situation. Here are three of the biggest questions heading into Raiders training camp.

Where is Jermod McCoy's Health Ahead of Camp?

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a game between Tennessee and Kent State at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who would've thought that the health of a fourth-round selection would be paramount to the Raiders' success in 2026? This is because of who was picked there. Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy was one of the top talents in the NFL Draft before red flags went flying about the longevity of his surgically repaired knee, causing him to go from being a Top-15 selection to the first pick of Day Three.

McCoy is incredibly gifted, but his health remains a question going into training. Las Vegas' leadership, however, feels optimistic, including head coach Klint Kubiak

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's done a great job," Kubiak said. "We're asking him to spend a lot of time with [wellness coordinator Alex Guerrero] just to get him ready, so that when we put him out there come training camp, we have 100% confidence in him. [We are] really excited about seeing him practice come training camp."

There doesn't need to be a long explanation why McCoy is important for the Raiders' defense. He could become one of their best overall defenders, making his knee one of the biggest storylines for camp.

What is Aidan O'Connell's Future In Las Vegas?

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the biggest summer for Aidan O'Connell as a Las Vegas Raider. After Kirk Cousins was signed in free agency and Fernando Mendoza was selected No. 1 overall in the draft, O'Connell is in a compromising position where he's having to fight for his spot on the roster.

Of course, he could still make it, but a strong training camp and preseason performance could inspire quarterback-needy teams to make a move on the fourth-year signal-caller with obvious talent. O'Connell could be a sound starter in the NFL, but it likely won't happen in Las Vegas. This is one of the most fascinating stories on the roster this summer.

Will DJ Glaze Take The Next Step?

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders avoided drafting a pure offensive tackle altogether and put their trust in former Maryland Terrapin standout DJ Glaze. The third-year lineman was underwhelming last year at tackle when he allowed the second-most pressures in the NFL with 48, just behind Dallas' Terrance Steele.

For a unit that was the worst in the NFL, choosing not to make an upgrade or find legitimate competition for Glaze is an interesting call, to say the least. Third-round pick Trey Zuhn III was a tackle in college and could challenge to start, but this seems like Glaze's to lose unless he has a poor training camp. His development this offseason and throughout the preseason will be on display, and Las Vegas should hope he improves.