How WR Tyler Lockett Will Help Bolster the Raiders' Offense
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders added wide receiver Tyler Lockett to their roster early last week. They hoped he could help make quarterback Geno Smith more comfortable. They also did so as they likely expected to trade Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline like they did.
Lockett had little time to prepare for either of his first two games with the Raiders, but he must adapt quickly. The Raiders' young receiving corps will look to Lockett for leadership.
Watch Lockett Discuss Below
On Tuesday, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly shared his thoughts on Lockett's performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lockett did not impact the stat sheet, failing to register a catch on his lone target of the game. Still, the veteran has a chance to do so moving forward.
"I thought he did a nice job for what he was called upon. I don't know what his total snap numbers were, but in terms of what his assignments were, he was spot on with what he did, and he's continuing to learn,” Kelly said.
“He's got quickness, obviously, he's played in big games, nothing is too big for him. So, we'll continue to see what he can do. It still hasn't been a week, but we're getting into game two with him, so we'll see where we go from here."
Lockett will especially help Smith, as the two are familiar with each other from year of playing together with the Seattle Seahawks. Kelly believes this will be vital to the Raiders' success with Lockett the rest of the season, especially after trading Meyers.
"Well, Geno [Smith] has been like that since we've been with him, and right now [Tyler] Lockett is just learning our terminology. Tyler has been great, he's played a lot of football, and him and Geno are on the same page. And I think sometimes Geno can interpret they may have called it one way when they were in Seattle, and we call it this way now here in Vegas,” Kelly said.
“So, you can see Geno say something to Lockett and he'll say, 'Oh okay, I got you.' Geno is always very active in part of our game planning, what he likes, what he sees. He's a student of the game. He's in this building 24/7, he watches as much tape as any coach, so we value Geno's input on a lot of things."
