The Middle Ground the Raiders Must Find

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams to will be the most active at the trade deadline. Why haven't they made any moves?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) takes the snap against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) takes the snap against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's less than a day until the NFL trade deadline is complete, and the Las Vegas Raiders have made no moves, indicating they're a team that's going to be actively selling their players at the deadline. The Miami Dolphins have already begun trading away some of their players, same with the Tennessee Titans, but the Raiders are one of the few teams near the bottom of the league that have yet to trade away a player.

In fact, they added a player in Tyler Lockett. Does that mean the Raiders plan on retaining players like Jakobi Meyers and Raheem Mostert for the rest of the season? I doubt it, and the Raiders have to start trading away their players quickly, while they can still get some value out of them. Their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars must've shown them that this season is a lost cause. Why haven't they made a move yet?

What Must They Do?

Pete Carroll
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Tyler Sullivan may not have the answer to that question, he did write an article for CBS Sports that breaks down what each team should be doing at the NFL trade deadline. Unsurprisingly, he claims that the Raiders should be one of the top sellers of their players.

"The Las Vegas Raiders made moves this offseason in hopes of immediately putting themselves in the playoff conversation. Despite trading for quarterback Geno Smith and hiring veteran head coach Pete Carroll, they haven't emerged as a true threat. In fact, they are just 2-6 and fading fast", said Sullivan.

Maxx Crosby
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during warmups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Raiders' season has been nothing short of disastrous, and the front office has to admit its mistakes and move on for the team's future. The focus for the rest of the season should be on their young players and playing for the draft next season.

"While Maxx Crosby has been a name contenders hope would be available, they reportedly are not going to move the star pass rusher. However, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is a name that could very well be moved, and the veteran sounds like he'd welcome the change of scenery after requesting a trade this offseason".

Jakobi Meyers
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This season may be a lost cause, but that doesn't mean the Raiders should trade away their franchise player in Maxx Crosby. Meyers is a good middle ground in a player who's impactful to their offense, but isn't a player they can't live without, and can fetch a good draft pick in exchange for him.

FERNANDO ALFARO-DONIS

Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.