The Middle Ground the Raiders Must Find
It's less than a day until the NFL trade deadline is complete, and the Las Vegas Raiders have made no moves, indicating they're a team that's going to be actively selling their players at the deadline. The Miami Dolphins have already begun trading away some of their players, same with the Tennessee Titans, but the Raiders are one of the few teams near the bottom of the league that have yet to trade away a player.
In fact, they added a player in Tyler Lockett. Does that mean the Raiders plan on retaining players like Jakobi Meyers and Raheem Mostert for the rest of the season? I doubt it, and the Raiders have to start trading away their players quickly, while they can still get some value out of them. Their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars must've shown them that this season is a lost cause. Why haven't they made a move yet?
What Must They Do?
While Tyler Sullivan may not have the answer to that question, he did write an article for CBS Sports that breaks down what each team should be doing at the NFL trade deadline. Unsurprisingly, he claims that the Raiders should be one of the top sellers of their players.
"The Las Vegas Raiders made moves this offseason in hopes of immediately putting themselves in the playoff conversation. Despite trading for quarterback Geno Smith and hiring veteran head coach Pete Carroll, they haven't emerged as a true threat. In fact, they are just 2-6 and fading fast", said Sullivan.
The Raiders' season has been nothing short of disastrous, and the front office has to admit its mistakes and move on for the team's future. The focus for the rest of the season should be on their young players and playing for the draft next season.
"While Maxx Crosby has been a name contenders hope would be available, they reportedly are not going to move the star pass rusher. However, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is a name that could very well be moved, and the veteran sounds like he'd welcome the change of scenery after requesting a trade this offseason".
This season may be a lost cause, but that doesn't mean the Raiders should trade away their franchise player in Maxx Crosby. Meyers is a good middle ground in a player who's impactful to their offense, but isn't a player they can't live without, and can fetch a good draft pick in exchange for him.
