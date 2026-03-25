Underrated, but Crucial Benchmarks for the Raiders’ Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have already addressed many of their most pressing roster issues. Yet, there are still other aspects they must focus on moving forward.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Add Depth Along OL, Elsewhere

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders produced the worst offensive line in the National Football League last season. That was largely because of a lack of depth along the line. Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson both missed significant time in 2025. Both will be back in 2026, but the Raiders must prepare.

Las Vegas cannot afford to put itself in a similar position as it was in during the 2025 season, when one injury not only doomed the line but also doomed the entire season. Miller has been one of the best in the league at his position, but the Raiders need dependable depth behind him.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (70) reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The same can be said for several positions on both sides of the ball, including linebacker, cornerback, and safety, among other positions. Las Vegas needs to add several bodies along the offensive line in the draft, then get everyone up to speed on Klint Kubiak's new offense.

That will take time. There will naturally be a learning curve, but the Raiders have to remain precise in their moves. It will take them more than just this offseason to fully round out the depth chart, but they still have room to improve the secondary levels of the depth chart enough to get through 2026.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Develop the 2025 Draft Class Further

Las Vegas' rookie class was largely underutilized by Pete Carroll's coaching staff in 2025. Yet, when given the opportunity late in the season, several of them showed flashes of why the Raiders' general manager, John Spytek, drafted them. Still, the entire unit needs more and quicker development.

Ashton Jeanty is all but sure to take the next step in 2025, with a significantly improved roster. The Raiders need more from Jack Bech, Darien Porter, Caleb Rogers, and Dont'e Thornton. Bech, Rogers and Thornton are likely to get legitimate shots to develop into contributors under Kubiak.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kubiak will help the Raiders' 2025 offensive rookies develop, as their added contribution would only make his job easier. Kubiak showed what he could do with a group of skill players who may not be well known, but do many things well. This should bode well for the Raiders' 2025 rookies.

If Las Vegas can get a sizeable jump in production from their 2025 draft class in 2026, their rebuild will be further along than it appears on paper. However, the Raiders have one other thing they must do alongside further developing the 2025 class.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Quickly Identify Potentially Impactful Rookies

Las Vegas has nine additional draft picks after the No. 1 overall pick, which they will likely use on quarterback Fernando Mendoza . That includes the No. 36 overall pick in the draft, which is the fourth pick in the second round. Las Vegas must find the right players to add, then integrate them.

The quicker the Raiders are able to do so, and if they can do so while also speeding up the development of the 2025 draft class, it is fair to expect a respectable product on the field this season.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images