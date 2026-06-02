Raiders Announce Latest Significant Front Office Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders have made more than a few coaching staff and roster changes this summer. They recently announced they made more moves, albeit much quieter moves. Las Vegas' front office ensured a quality offseason. So far, they have delivered on their end of the bargain.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Moves

Las Vegas promoted Ben Chester, who joined the Raiders after spending time as a defensive graduate assistant for UW-Stevens Point. He also spent time as a football operations assistant and pro liaison at UW-Oshkosh. Chester then transitioned to the National Football League.

After 13 seasons with the organization, the Raiders promoted Chester from assistant director of pro scouting to Director of Pro Scouting. He is responsible for evaluating collegiate and professional players. He will also direct in-season tryouts, among other roster-building duties.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas did not stop there, as they promoted several others within their front office to elevated positions. The Raiders promoted four people to new positions, each with unique skills, duties, and responsibilities. The promotions are further confirmation of Las Vegas' determination to improve.

The Raiders promoted Kunal Singh from senior manager of football strategy to Director of Football Strategy. The 2026 season will be Singh's second season with the Raiders. He joined the Raiders after spending a season as a Football Data Scientist with the Denver Broncos.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More Raiders Moves

As he enters his third season with the team, Patrick Parilli was elevated to the role of a Pro/College Scout. Previously, he was a player personnel assistant for the Raiders. Prior to his time with the Las Vegas franchise, Parilli played for Wake Forest. His new role will come with added duties.

Moving forward, Parilli will be responsible for conducting the Raiders' collegiate and professional player evaluations. He will also be tasked with helping the Raiders' opponent scouting/advances. He will quietly play an important role for the Raiders moving forward.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ahead of his second season with the Raiders, Las Vegas promoted Jonah Lubin from football data science assistant to Football Data Scientist. It was yet another quiet but noteworthy move the Raiders recently made.

“I’m proud to recognize these well-earned promotions for a group of talented individuals who have contributed greatly to the organization. Their hard work, professionalism, and commitment to the team have been extremely impactful, and we look forward to their contributions moving forward," Raiders general manager John Spytek said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the latest round of moves , no area of the Raiders' organization has gone untouched this offseason. Las Vegas' front office, coaching staff, and every position group on its roster each added talent this offseason. This should make the team more competitive.

Spytek recently noted that several teams that struggled during the 2024 season made the playoffs the very next season. He believes the Raiders could pull off a similar feat. Las Vegas has a long way to go, but the moves they have made this offseason give Spytek a reason to be confident.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I think we're going to build this team the right way, and this league is littered with examples of teams that went from a top-five pick to the NFC Championship, the Super Bowl. We've seen it the last couple years,” Spytek said.

“I mean, the [New England] Patriots won four games last year, and they were in the big game. The year before, the Commanders picked second and were in the NFC Championship game. So, we're going to build it the right way, and we'll see what comes."

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have had a productive offseason on many fronts. Soon, it will be time to see just how much their offseason moves helped them where it matters the most.