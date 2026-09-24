4 Big Things Raiders Can Gain From Week 3 Win

When discussing the biggest surprises through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders belong on that list.

In Week 3, the Raiders face the New Orleans Saints, who are coming off a 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens. With that matchup in mind, here is what Las Vegas can gain from a win on Sunday.

Giving Themselves Leeway Before Tough Four-Game Stretch

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that a win improves their record, but it also gives the Raiders a cushion heading into a daunting stretch of the season. In the next four weeks, Las Vegas will face the Chiefs, Patriots, Bills, and Rams.

Being 3-0 before that stretch is monumental if Las Vegas wants to establish itself as more than a rebuilding team.

Maintain Momentum

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) celebrate after a safety against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, this is obvious, but this win would carry significance, as the Saints are quietly one of the better teams in the league. Coming back from double digits on the road will do that, but New Orleans was a team that many viewed as a sleeper heading into the season.

While the Raiders are 2-0, their two wins could be overlooked because they came against the Dolphins and Chargers, both of which are headed for disastrous seasons. Defeating a formidable opponent with some legitimacy is what Las Vegas needs to prove it's for real.

Get Brock Bowers Up to Speed

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowers has missed the first two games of the season. Nevertheless, Bowers acclimating to Klint Kubiak's offense and Kirk Cousins is something to watch for in this game.

If the Raiders can compete in this game and the offense continues to produce at a high level, it would indicate that Bowers will see a substantial target share. His involvement will help him get up to speed with the rest of the team, which has grown accustomed to live snaps.

Strengthen Position in Division

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's certainly a test, Las Vegas has a real chance of winning on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Chargers face the Bills on the road, and the Broncos host the Rams. If those two teams lose and the Raiders win, Las Vegas would be 3-0, Denver 1-2, and Los Angeles 0-3.

It's a realistic scenario. That said, Kansas City will undoubtedly defeat Miami and improve its record to 3-0. Nevertheless, sitting atop the AFC West with the Chiefs after Week 3 is something no one envisioned for the Raiders during the offseason.