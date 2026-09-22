Rookie and Sophomore Power Rankings: Young Raiders on the Rise

The Las Vegas Raiders added over 20 players to their roster via the two most recent NFL Drafts. The two draft classes were John Spytek's first two as general manager and have already begun contributing to Las Vegas' efforts early in the season.

Las Vegas' front office spent the offseason searching for the right young talent that could grow alongside a group of veterans eager to win games. So far, that mix of talent has paid off. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak explained a key factor behind the offseason moves' early-season success.

Rising Raiders

"Just really pleased by the way that Robbie's got the group playing, how Travis [Smith] is coaching the defensive line, how demanding Ronnell [Williams] is, how great a teacher that Joe Woods and Matt [Robinson] are,” Kubiak said on Monday.

“Just our coaching staff is doing a good job putting the guys in positions to be successful. And it's two games with 15 regular season games left to go. So, by no means do we think we've arrived or we've accomplished anything. And we just got to keep working and getting better."

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks with media after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' rebuild will be much bigger than two early-season wins. Still, their first two draft classes under Spytek will be the foundation for the rebuild. The Raiders have already gotten production from several of their young players, with many more developing in the wings.

Below are the main rookies and second-year players who are on the rise after Las Vegas' 2-0 start to the season.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Hezekiah Masses

Entering the season, Masses was expected to contribute. Sunday, he did so in a major way, intercepting Justin Herbert twice. Masses filled in for the injured Darien Porter and established himself as a dependable option for the Raiders' defensive backfield.

Opponents will keep testing Masses as he continues through his rookie season. Still, Las Vegas has reason to believe they are one step closer to finding a mainstay in their defensive backfield moving forward. This would be a huge step towards expediting their rebuild.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) intercepts a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Masses' rise will give them ample time to rest Porter as he looks to get healthy. So far, the rookie cornerback's strong play has helped Las Vegas secure one win. Two interceptions in his second game make him an immediate return on investment.

The Raiders planned to use an improved pass rush to offset their defensive backfield's inexperience. On Sunday, Las Vegas' defensive line and linebackers did their part, allowing Masses and the rest of the Raiders' defensive backs to hold up their end of the bargain.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jack Bech

Bech was only targeted twice against the Chargers, catching both of them. One of those catches was a 20-yard reception. As the Raiders look to spread the ball around to various pass-catchers, their stat sheet will likely look like it did in the first two weeks, with close to 10 different options being targeted.

This will spread the receiving yards out, impacting the numbers. Yet, Bech did what he was supposed to do when the time came. Sometimes that is two catches; sometimes it's more. Bech has registered at least one critical reception in Las Vegas' first two wins.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DB Treydan Stukes

According to Kubiak, Stukes is in the concussion protocol. Overall, Stukes played a solid game, but his impact on Sunday was more notable when he was off the field. Time will tell how long Stukes will be out, but the first two games of the season have confirmed his value to the staff.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Ashton Jeanty

Aside from his dropped passes, Jeanty had a solid game. The reasons why it was a solid game will not show up on the stat sheet, as Jeanty only rushed for 48 yards. However, his stats were not important; he did enough to help keep the Raiders and the clock moving.

In years past, the Raiders' ground game determined wins and losses. Sunday's win over the Chargers proved that Kubiak's Raiders can win in several different ways. Ideally, they would like their ground game to work as it did in Week 1.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Los Angeles, though, every team the Raiders play would much rather Kirk Cousins beat them than last year's No. 6 overall pick. Defenses will do everything they can to stop Jeanty first. His value in any given game can be measured in many more ways than how many yards he rushes for.