What the Addition of Mike McCoy Means for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have already taken the first step towards building out head coach Klint Kubiak's new coaching staff.

Raiders' Plan

The Raiders wanted a first-time head coach that could grow with the roster they are about to take the next steps in rebuilding. They also wanted an offensive-minded head coach up to speed with today's National Football League. This was a vast difference from the oldest head coach in NFL history.

Las Vegas got their wish in Kubiak. However, it is clear they have a plan in place to surround Kubiak with plenty of experience on his coaching staff. Within days of being hired, Kubiak made former head coach Mike McCoy the team's assistant coach, and his first official coaching hire as a head coach.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders quickly began adding to Kubiak's staff. After officially naming Kubiak their head coach on Tuesday, league insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday that "the Raiders are hiring Mike McCoy as assistant head coach, per sources."



"McCoy, 53, spent four years as the [San Diego] Chargers’ head coach and finished last season as the Titans’ interim coach. An experienced addition to Klint Kubiak’s staff."

Oct 16, 2024; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy (right) with quarterback Trevor Lawrence during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McCoy brings decades of experience to the first-time head coach's staff. McCoy has decades of notable coaching experience around the league, including several years as an offensive coordinator and head coach, respectively. McCoy spent last season with Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans.

McCoy spent three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. McCoy served as Philip Rivers' head coach and spent the 2012 season as Peyton Manning's offensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos. McCoy will directly impact likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McCoy has plenty of experience with several other highly drafted and highly-touted quarterbacks in recent league history. He should be a vital part of Kubiak's coaching staff, which is why Kubiak and the Raiders' front office wasted no time hiring him.

During his introductory press conference, Kubiak emphasized the importance of the staff he plans to build. Although he is a well-respected offensive-minded coach, Kubiak explained that fixing the Raiders' offense will be a team effort. One that will largely include McCoy.

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I hope you guys know I've never called the game by myself. That's something we do as a coaching staff together. We plan together. We communicate on game day together, quarterback coach, pass game coordinator, run game coordinator, that is a group effort,” Kubiak said.

“So, I plan on continuing to collaborate with our coaches and making everybody a part of the game planning process. You know, whoever sends it into the QB and says, ‘Wristband 13,’ I think anybody can do that, but how we communicate on game day will be really important.”

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike McCoy meet Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after a game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

