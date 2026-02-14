Potential Raiders OC Candidate Turns Down the Opportunity

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving swiftly to find the right candidates for Klint Kubiak's coaching staff. The Raiders have plenty of work to do.

However, at this point in the offseason, few of those things are more critical than finding and adding the right coaches to help Kubiak turn things around in Las Vegas. The Raiders need all the help they can get after years of failed coaching hires and roster moves.

Raiders Must Pivot

Las Vegas is in the beginning stages of filling out Kubiak's coaching staff, already hiring Mike McCoy as an assistant coach. The Raiders have continued the process of extending the opportunity to speak about their vacant coordinator and other coaching positions to potential candidates.

The Raiders ' request for one coach was quickly rebuffed by another team. There has now been further reports of another potential coaching candidate no longer being a part of the process, as a potential Raiders coaching candidate recently made a quick decision.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Patriots QB coach Ashton Grant has decided to remain in New England rather than discuss the vacant offensive coordinator job with the Las Vegas Raiders. Grant now officially will be staying in New England to continue helping with the development of Drake Maye," Schefter said.

Grant decided to continue working with a Patriots team fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, with what appears to be stability at the quarterback and head coaching positions. The Raiders are trying to establish both of those things with Kubiak and presumably, Fernando Mendoza this offseason.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kubiak knows how vital the draft will be. Las Vegas is all but sure to secure Mendoza's services with the No. 1 overall pick. They will have to look elsewhere for an offensive coordinator after Grant's decision not to discuss the Raiders' vacant offensive coordinator position.

Las Vegas will now take its time to sort through its best coaching options for its vacant coaching positions and continue its research into players entering the league who can help Mendoza get off to a strong start. Las Vegas' rebuild is both coaching-staff and roster-related.

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“What an opportunity to get to go study this draft and we'll come to that conclusion here soon enough. There's a lot of work to be done before then, but it's an opportunity to make the make the roster better,” Kubiak said.

“And not only do you have the first overall pick, but you're picking early in all the other rounds too. So, looking forward to attacking that process with John [Spytek], our scouting department and the coaches working really closely together.”

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

