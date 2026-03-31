What the Raiders Are Looking For From Fernando Mendoza's Pro Day
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The Las Vegas Raiders have an important date coming up later this week. The Raiders will be at top quarterback prospect Fernando Mendoza's pro day on Wednesday.
Mendoza will be putting on a great showing for all the scouts that will be there and all the general managers that will be there as well. The one who will keep a close eye on him is Raiders general manager John Spytek. Spytek is ready to see Mendoza at his pro day wants to see what they could be getting at quarterback.
The Raiders have been linked to the National Championship and Heisman Trophy winner for a long time, and since knowing they would have the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Many around the league also believe that the Raiders will be taking Mendoza with the first overall pick, and there is no offer or something that will get them to trade that pick for more picks or to get another player at the top of the draft. It is a full go for Mendoza to be the next Raiders quarterback.
Spytek Excited to See Mendoza at his Pro Day
"We will be there," said Raiders general manager John Spytek. "I think it is important that we go to all the touch points he can to see all the great players that are out there ... I think in any pro day you want to see guys compete and show up and be there for their teammates and put their best foot forward."
Spytek and the Raiders need to see this pro day because it is likely that Mendoza will lead the Raiders in the future, and they will make it official next month. Spytek knows a lot about going to pro days because of all the experience he has in the NFL. Spytek knows how to find the right talent and what is best for a team. And Mendoza will be what is best for the Raiders with the first overall pick. Spytek and the Raiders will still go do the right thing and check all the boxes.
The Raiders have had a huge gap at the quarterback position over the last few seasons. Mendoza is now there for the taking for the Silver and Black. It will be hard to see the Raiders pass up on Mendoza because the quarterback position is the position they need the most and the most important position on the football field.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.