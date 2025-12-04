Greg Olson Analyzes the Raiders' New Wrinkle on Offense

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' season has had more than a few twists and turns. As they head into their Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas hopes Greg Olson can help their offense steadily improve after weeks of ineffectiveness.

Although the Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, Las Vegas' offense at least looked more competent in its game plan. Olson knows what he wants to do; it is a matter of whether the players the Raiders currently have can execute it and do so consistently enough.

Watch Greg Olson Discuss Below

Raiders' New-Look Offense

Another change the Raiders made in Olson's first game as the team's interim play caller was at right guard. Las Vegas finally allowed rookie offensive lineman Charles Rogers to get his feet wet. Las Vegas also gave offensive lineman Atonio Mafi an opportunity at guard.

Las Vegas could desperately use more opportunities for both players, as any positive impact on the Raiders' offensive line could go a long way in helping the team as a whole. The Raiders' season has been defined by poor play along the offensive line. Rogers and Mafi have a chance to shine.

On Thursday, Olson praised both players for their play on Sunday against the Chargers. The Raiders need both players to continue making progress over the next five games. Las Vegas' front office will be forced to make tough decisions regarding its offensive line this offseason.

"Yeah, same opinion that you have. And again, we'll continue to rotate those guys this week, or we have been in practice, and let them compete. But I thought it was good to see Caleb [Rogers] out there as a rookie. [Atonio] Mafi's obviously played before, but we got a chance to rotate Caleb in there and did some good things. We're pleased with that,” Olson said.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Olson noted that playing time for Rogers and any rookie is much more valuable than their time on the practice field. Most agree that the more Rogers plays, the better he will likely get.

"Well, no question, and he's going every day, like I said, against our number one defense, so he gets that work in practice. But it's a different, to me, atmosphere when you get out there on game day. So, I think anytime you can play in a regular season game that the competition steps up and the level of play steps up across the ball. So, it was good, and I think he'll benefit from it,” Olson said.

