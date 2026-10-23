Key Clues Raiders Depth Chart Leaves Ahead of Week 7
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The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is another critical test early in Klint Kubiak's tenure.
Below is our analysis of Las Vegas' depth chart heading into Week 7.
Quarterback
- Kirk Cousins
- Fernando Mendoza
- Aidan O'Connell
Analysis: The Raiders need fourth-quarter Cousins in the first three quarters of the game.
Running Back
- Ashton Jeanty
- Mike Washington
- Dylan Laube
Analysis: Washington's practice status makes Las Vegas' running back position suddenly vulnerable, as Jeanty is clearly not healthy.
Fullback
- Connor Heyward
Analysis: Heyward does many different things well.
Wide Receiver
- Jalen Nailor
- Malik Benson
Analysis: Nailor may not have put up the stats, but his return to the field opened things up against the Bills in ways that were not there against the New England Patriots.
Wide Receiver
- Tre Tucker
- Dareke Young
- Cody White
Analysis: Tucker's long touchdown catch showed what is possible when the unit stretches the field.
Left Tackle
- Kolton Miller
- Charles Grant
Analysis: Las Vegas needs more from Miller.
Left Guard
- Spencer Burford
- Bryce Cabeldue
Analysis: Las Vegas' offensive guard position is questionable.
Center
- Tyler Linderbaum
Analysis: Linderbaum can play better than he did against the Bills.
Right Guard
- Jackson Powers-Johnson
- Caleb Rogers
Analysis: Powers-Johnson is listed as the starter on the depth chart, but as several other depth charts this season have proven, that doesn't mean much in specific instances. He was listed in the same spot on last week's depth chart, but Rogers started at right guard.
This is arguably the most significant position to keep an eye out for on Sunday.
Right Tackle
- DJ Glaze
- Trey Zuhn
Analysis: Maybe the Raiders should find more ways to get Zuhn involved moving forward.
Tight End
- Brock Bowers
- Michael Mayer
- Ian Thomas
Analysis: Their play speaks for itself.
Defensive End
- Maxx Crosby
- Malcolm Koonce
Analysis: Strong set of defensive ends.
Defensive Tackle
- Adam Butler
- Folorunso Fatukasi
- Thomas Booker
Analysis: Butler's veteran presence and his production are even more valuable with Hemingway's questionable health.
Defensive Tackle
- Tonka Hemingway
- Jonah Laulu
- JJ Pegues
Analysis: Hemingway's absence is extremely noticeable.
Edge
- Kwity Paye
- Patrick Johnson
Analysis: The Raiders should give Johnson more reps, if possible.
Right Inside Linebacker
- Nakobe Dean
- Tommy Eichenberg
- Segun Olubi
Analysis: Dean is the linebacker the Raiders' defense needed in the middle. He has helped turn the entire unit around.
Left Inside Linebacker
- Quay Walker
- Cody Lindenberg
Analysis: Walker has had his moments, especially against the run and when rushing the quarterback. However, Las Vegas has to find ways to help him in pass coverage this season with their play-calling.
Left Cornerback
- Eric Stokes
- Jermod McCoy
- Darrell Luter Jr.
Analysis: Las Vegas could use more from all three cornerbacks.
Slot Corner
- Taron Johnson
Analysis: Quietly dependable.
Free Safety
- Treydan Stukes
- Isaiah Pola-Mao
Analysis: After two shaky weeks, Stukes bounced back well against the Bills. Both he and Pola-Mao provide value for the Raiders in different ways. Stukes must stay prepared; teams will continue to target him. They will even be successful at times.
However, all Stukes must do is not give up the big play and use his speed to limit yards after the catch. Stukes must understand that other teams target him the way they do because he is the key to the defense. In a way, the repeated challenges from opposing quarterbacks are a sign of respect.
If offenses can get Stukes out of position on pass plays, aside from injury, that is arguably the worst-case scenario for this defense. He is that critical to the operation. He must be prepared for endless targets while also rising to the occasion, as he has shown he can.
Strong Safety
- Jeremy Chinn
- Dalton Johnson
Analysis: Chinn continues to play solid football. Las Vegas has much bigger concerns than him.
Punter
- AJ Cole
Analysis: Cole's punts have quietly helped the Raiders' offense and defense.
Kicker
Analysis: Gay is one of the most dependable players on the team.
Kick Returner
- Dylan Laube
- Dareke Young
Analysis: After Young's late fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs, most teams the Raiders play the rest of the season will kick the ball to him rather than Laube. If that is the case, Young must make teams pay with big returns while holding onto the football.
Punt Returner
- Malik Benson
- Dylan Laube
Analysis: Benson and Laube are listed here, but the Raiders may try other players to spark their dormant punt return unit. However, if they do not, this is still Benson's best chance to make an impact.
Still, if teams can punt high and far enough for their gunners to get downfield, it may not matter much who the Raiders have returning the punts, since the punts will likely be fair caught.
Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant