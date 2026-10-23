Key Clues Raiders Depth Chart Leaves Ahead of Week 7

The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is another critical test early in Klint Kubiak's tenure.

Below is our analysis of Las Vegas' depth chart heading into Week 7.

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: The Raiders need fourth-quarter Cousins in the first three quarters of the game.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube

Analysis: Washington's practice status makes Las Vegas' running back position suddenly vulnerable, as Jeanty is clearly not healthy.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) prepare for the snap in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: Heyward does many different things well.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) prepares to line up before a play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Jalen Nailor Malik Benson

Analysis: Nailor may not have put up the stats, but his return to the field opened things up against the Bills in ways that were not there against the New England Patriots.

Wide Receiver

Tre Tucker Dareke Young Cody White

Analysis: Tucker's long touchdown catch showed what is possible when the unit stretches the field.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up prior to a snap against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant

Analysis: Las Vegas needs more from Miller.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive linemen Spencer Burford (70) and Kolton Miller (74) block Buffalo Bills defensive linemen Greg Gaines (97) and TJ Parker (99) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Guard

Spencer Burford Bryce Cabeldue

Analysis: Las Vegas' offensive guard position is questionable.

Center

Tyler Linderbaum

Analysis: Linderbaum can play better than he did against the Bills.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

Jackson Powers-Johnson Caleb Rogers

Analysis: Powers-Johnson is listed as the starter on the depth chart, but as several other depth charts this season have proven, that doesn't mean much in specific instances. He was listed in the same spot on last week's depth chart, but Rogers started at right guard.

This is arguably the most significant position to keep an eye out for on Sunday.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Tackle

DJ Glaze Trey Zuhn

Analysis: Maybe the Raiders should find more ways to get Zuhn involved moving forward.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches a pass in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas

Analysis: Their play speaks for itself.

Defensive End

Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce

Analysis: Strong set of defensive ends.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Adam Butler Folorunso Fatukasi Thomas Booker

Analysis: Butler's veteran presence and his production are even more valuable with Hemingway's questionable health.

NFL Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway Jonah Laulu JJ Pegues

Analysis: Hemingway's absence is extremely noticeable.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) blocks Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge

Kwity Paye Patrick Johnson

Analysis: The Raiders should give Johnson more reps, if possible.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: Dean is the linebacker the Raiders' defense needed in the middle. He has helped turn the entire unit around.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches the ball and breaks a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Inside Linebacker

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg

Analysis: Walker has had his moments, especially against the run and when rushing the quarterback. However, Las Vegas has to find ways to help him in pass coverage this season with their play-calling.

Left Cornerback

Eric Stokes Jermod McCoy Darrell Luter Jr.

Analysis: Las Vegas could use more from all three cornerbacks.

Slot Corner

Taron Johnson

Analysis: Quietly dependable.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) reacts after deflecting a pass during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free Safety

Treydan Stukes Isaiah Pola-Mao

Analysis: After two shaky weeks, Stukes bounced back well against the Bills. Both he and Pola-Mao provide value for the Raiders in different ways. Stukes must stay prepared; teams will continue to target him. They will even be successful at times.

However, all Stukes must do is not give up the big play and use his speed to limit yards after the catch. Stukes must understand that other teams target him the way they do because he is the key to the defense. In a way, the repeated challenges from opposing quarterbacks are a sign of respect.

If offenses can get Stukes out of position on pass plays, aside from injury, that is arguably the worst-case scenario for this defense. He is that critical to the operation. He must be prepared for endless targets while also rising to the occasion, as he has shown he can.

Strong Safety

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson

Analysis: Chinn continues to play solid football. Las Vegas has much bigger concerns than him.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts the ball in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

AJ Cole

Analysis: Cole's punts have quietly helped the Raiders' offense and defense.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a field goal against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Analysis: Gay is one of the most dependable players on the team.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) returns a kickoff against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube Dareke Young

Analysis: After Young's late fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs, most teams the Raiders play the rest of the season will kick the ball to him rather than Laube. If that is the case, Young must make teams pay with big returns while holding onto the football.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) gets set to return a kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Malik Benson Dylan Laube

Analysis: Benson and Laube are listed here, but the Raiders may try other players to spark their dormant punt return unit. However, if they do not, this is still Benson's best chance to make an impact.

Still, if teams can punt high and far enough for their gunners to get downfield, it may not matter much who the Raiders have returning the punts, since the punts will likely be fair caught.