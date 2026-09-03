What Raiders' Final Roster Says About Front Office's Vision

In several ways, it has been a summer filled with statements made by the Las Vegas Raiders. After years of seemingly everything going wrong, the past few months have been mainly positive for the Silver and Black. Las Vegas improved in ways that would have been unimaginable a few months ago.

Yet, the realities of the regular season and how far the new-look Raiders have to go are right around the corner. Las Vegas knows all too well how quickly offseason hype can wear off once the season starts, but this time feels different. An improvement over last season seems to be guaranteed.

Klint Kubiak's Assessment

After a delayed interview process, as he coached through the Super Bowl, Kubiak got to work as quickly as possible, learning the roster he inherited. Las Vegas spent the following months revamping that roster, giving Kubiak even more to learn about it.

Offseason workout programs, training camp, and now three preseason games have come and gone. Kubiak shared his thoughts on where the team stands after trimming the roster down to 53 players and solidifying their practice squad.

“I think that's something you're working toward all the time, and when you think you have it, you usually have to always be evolving. So, we've got some things that we believe in that we feel our guys do really well that we want to continue to enhance,” Kubiak said on Wednesday.

”Like we tell the guys, there's always more than one way to win the game, whether you run it five times and throw it 50 times or flip it the other way, or you give up yards on defense, but you keep them out of the red zone. So, we've just got to keep preaching winning the game. It's not about how you do it, but it's about getting a win."

There is no shortage of interesting aspects regarding the roster.

Young Team

Notably, Las Vegas' 53-man roster is significantly younger than the 2025 roster, which relied heavily on veterans while playing under the oldest head coach in league history. Kubiak's first season will be the opposite. The Raiders are depending on young players at several critical positions.

They do so under a first-time head coach.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks to throw a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think it'd be the same answer if we had the oldest team in the NFL. That's our job as coaches to improve our roster, to improve our players, and we obviously realize that when young guys are playing, you got to be cognizant of how much you can load up on them. But we've learned a lot about our guys from April until now, and excited for them to go play,” Kubiak said.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) chat after the game at Allegiant Stadium. at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loud and Clear

The primary message the Raiders' initial 53-man roster sends is that they are moving as far away as possible from the ideals, schemes, and players who were significant contributors to nearly 30 losses over the past two seasons. Las Vegas' front office hopes the players who remain get the message.

Specifically, the Raiders' new-look front office has invested money in the roster. Not only did they invest, but they also invested wisely. The coaching staff and roster moves the front office made make sense. They are hoping the players from prior regimes will meet them halfway.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For years, the players Las Vegas trotted onto the field were let down by their own front office. This offseason, general manager John Spytek and the Raiders' front office added talent to nearly every position group on the roster. They heavily invested in positions of need.

If any remaining players or coaches had doubts about the direction the franchise is headed or about whether those in charge were truly focused on improving as quickly as possible, the past few months of coaching staff and roster moves should have eliminated them.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag outside of Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The vision Las Vegas' front office has for the roster is for it to be competitive every week. They were far from competitive multiple times last season and the season before, losing 10 games in a row each of the past two seasons.

The Raiders' front office has a vision of building a franchise that will do all it reasonably can to improve its roster when necessary. The front office is not guaranteeing wins or success to any player. They are offering an opportunity to help rebuild one of the league's most storied franchises.