What Geno Smith, Raiders Offense Must do to Have a Shot vs. Cowboys
The Las Vegas Raiders' entered the season highly confident in their group of rookies. However, the group has largely been unimpactful through nine games this season.
Raiders' Growing Pains
With the departure of Jakobi Meyers, and injury to Jackson Powers-Johnson, the Raiders' offense will have rookies manning several critical roles on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Rookie wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton and a handful of other rookies must produce.
As the Raiders prepared for their Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith noted how each player's learnining curve is different. However, Smith also explained that those respective learning curves can be shortened with preperation and experience.
"I think everyone's learning curve is different in this league. And whether you're a rookie or a 10-year veteran, there's a lot that we all can get better from and continue to learn from,” Smith said.
“And so, for a young guy, I think it's really exciting, because there's a lot to learn, there's a lot they don't know, and there's a lot of room for growth and improvement. So, we have some young guys on this team, on this offense, and those guys are learning and growing. It's just that they're learning kind of like I did when I was a rookie, learning in front of the world.
Smith noted how game days give many players the chance to learn in real time in ways that practices do not allow. However, practices also give young players the chance to grow without the pressures of winning and losing. That can be a vital aspect for a rookie looking to find their footing in the league.
Still, while some rookies have that luxury, several rookies on the Raiders' roster do not. Smith and the Raiders must make due with what they have on Monday night and moving forward.
“I mean, that's really what it is, and you make those mistakes or whatever you may call it in front of the world and you learn from it. But a lot of other young guys, they get to learn in practice before they actually hit the field on game day. And so, I think the traits are you've just got to study, and you've got to work hard, and I think those guys are doing a great job. Jack [Bech] and I we're watching film 6:00 a.m. every morning in order to get that done. And I think there's going to be a lot of progress that is made," Smith said.
