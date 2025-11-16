What Kyu Blu Kelly's Ascencion Could Mean for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive backfield was once believed to be the biggest weakness on the team. After nine games, it is evident that is not the case, as the Raiders' offensive line is the biggest weakness of the team.
As the season has gone on, the Raiders' defensive backfield has continue to grow and continued to gel together as one. That was on display when the Raiders faced the Denver Broncos in Week 11. Las Vegas' defensive backfield and entire defense showed up and played well.
Rising Raider
During training camp, Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly shot up the depth chart. Kelly went from a potential roster cut to starting quarterback in a matter of weeks. However, that came at a cost for the talented corner, as he was tested early and often by opposing quarterbacks this season.
Not only was Kelly tested early and often, he lost many of those tests, as young cornerbacks often do. However, against Denver, he rose to the occasion, finishing with two interceptions. Those interceptions helped keep the Raiders within striking distance.
Heading into Week 12, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted where the defense can improve at and makes Kelly unique.
"What stood out? Myself. Start with me first, I got to do a better job finishing. But I was really happy on a short week. The guys, their effort, how they played, executing what we asked them to do, gave Denver some different looks, stuff that we asked them to get done in the short week, the attention to detail throughout the week.
Again, Sunday, want the wins than losses, and that's the most important thing. I’m real proud of the process in terms of how those guys went through the week. And they saw some success out there on the field. We just got to win. That's what we got to do. We got to do whatever it takes to win. So, that's where we're at," Graham said.
"It's great. Again, youth, experience, it's how they perform on Sundays and Thursdays and this week, Monday. It's how they perform. So again, whether they're a rookie or 10-year vet, it's how you perform. And these guys, for their whole lives, they've seized the opportunity in different stages of their career.
I was happy to see him go get the ball and seize the moment, and then to get two that was pretty impressive. But we have a tough task ahead of us with Dallas, really good quarterback, one of the best in the league. Skill group’s outstanding. So, every week is a reset. Luckily, we get a few extra days this week."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE