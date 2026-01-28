What the Raiders Have To Avoid in HC Search

The Las Vegas Raiders fired Pete Carroll at the beginning of the offseason, and have yet to name who their next head coach will be. A lot of teams moved on from their head coaches this offseason, but have swiftly found their next head coach in a matter of days.

The Raiders' search for their next head coach is taking a long time, which is a good sign on behalf of their front office.

The first overall pick is a big deal for this franchise, and the development of Fernando Mendoza is all that should matter in 2026. They need the right mind for the job, and their interviewing process must be rigorous. They cannot afford to have another person like Carroll at the helm of their team.

They need someone new and innovative who will actually set a culture in Las Vegas and get this team back to its former glory. What should they be avoiding in their head coach search?

Things To Avoid

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders already dodged a bullet by acknowledging that Carroll had no future in Las Vegas and swiftly getting rid of him. The biggest thing for them moving forward is avoiding a defensive-minded head coach.

Their defense needs a lot of work, but their offense even more so. Mendoza's development should take priority in 2026 over an improved defense. Even if Maxx Crosby and the rest of their defense were to raise their floor tremendously with a defensive mastermind, it means close to nothing if their offense can't match their impressive play.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Earlier in the offseason, I believed Chris Shula was a prime candidate for their head coaching position, but now I don't think a defensive-minded head coach is the way to go.

The Los Angeles Rams' defense just got exposed in the playoffs by the Seattle Seahawks, and I think the Raiders' defense wouldn't see that much of an improvement under him. Any head coaching hire isn't going to result in a miraculous turnaround in year one, but their offense has many more young stars that give that side of the ball more upside.

Mendoza can develop into a star under the right direction, but they'd also have Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers at their disposal, who they can mold into players better suited for their vision of the Raiders offense.

The NFL is becoming more of an offensive league by the day, and if the Raiders want to be at the forefront of that offensive evolution, they must hire a head coach who specializes in offense.

