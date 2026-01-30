What the Raiders Have To Prioritize in Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the offseason with one of the most promising futures of any team in the NFL. The first overall pick gives them a lot of options for what they want to do with their future, but a slam-dunk head coaching hire can also give them a lot to look forward to.

Fernando Mendoza will likely be the first overall pick for the Raiders, and he's inheriting a roster that has plenty of playmakers like Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers . However, a team doesn't earn the first overall pick unless its offense has a lot left to be desired. Which player should the Raiders be on the lookout for in free agency?

Player To Look Out For

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article identifying one player each team should be looking out for in free agency. For the Raiders, that player is Alec Pierce, who gives them a young wide receiver who can grow alongside Mendoza.

"The 25-year-old registered the best year of his career at the perfect time, recording an 81.0 PFF receiving grade along with 2.10 yards per route run and a 113.7 passer rating when targeted", said Locker.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) leaves the field Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver is a big need for this team, whose number one option heading into Mendoza's rookie season is Tre Tucker . There's nothing wrong with Tucker, but he doesn't excel at any particular trait. Pierce gives them an excellent deep threat that can consistently catch contested balls and gives Mendoza an easy player to target downfield.

"His career 96.3 deep receiving grade is ninth since 2022 and would dovetail nicely with the deep ball prowess of anticipated rookie Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas needs significantly more weapons in its receiving room, and adding Pierce would form a strong offensive nucleus next to Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty".

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs the ball down the field during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The best part about adding Pierce is that their receiver room keeps its bright outlook and remains relatively young. Pierce is 25, which would make him the oldest part of their receiving corps. I'm also excited to see what Dont'e Thornton Jr. could turn into with Pierce soaking up most of the attention downfield.

He's their other deep threat and could become a big part of their passing game if teams have to make a decision between guarding him and Pierce. Pierce has the potential to be their primary wide receiver moving forward, and I think the Raiders would be making a mistake if they didn't offer him a contract.

