What To Look Forward to When Raiders Face Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to win their first preseason game, and they'll look to do that on Thursday when they take on the Houston Texans.

The Raiders will have joint practices with the Texans ahead of the game, according to head coach Klint Kubiak. Joint practices often bring out the best in competitive players, so expect sparks to fly during those periods.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

We don't yet know whether starters will play for either team, and we'll keep an eye on that in the coming days. However, the Raiders would face what may be the best defense in the NFL if they see any of Houston's starters.

Before that game begins, let's break down the three most exciting things to see when the Raiders take on the Texans.

More Mendoza

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans were thrilled with how the No. 1 overall pick played in his preseason debut.

Mendoza took over for Kirk Cousins after the opening drive and played into the fourth quarter, finishing with 10 completed passes on 16 attempts for 97 yards and a touchdown to Jack Bech, showing confidence and throwing the ball over the middle into tight windows.

He should get more action against the absurdly good Texans defense, even when all the superstars aren't playing. This game will be a chance for Mendoza to continue to play at a high level and potentially earn snaps during the regular season.

Will We See CJ Stroud?

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' franchise quarterback didn't play against the Los Angeles Chargers, and there hasn't been any indication whether he will suit up against the Silver and Black.

If he does, the Raiders will do their best to take on one of the more talented quarterbacks in the NFL who has struggled a bit in the last two seasons. Las Vegas would have a chance to make Stroud struggle, further casting doubt on his future in Houston.

While it's only preseason and Stroud would only play a series or two, it would be fun to see how the Raiders would play against him. If not, Davis Mills would handle the action, and the team would look for another quarterback after Graham Mertz suffered an injury.

Raiders Defenders Continuing Growth

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders saw a few impressive performances from their rookie defenders, and they want that to continue.

There are several questions the Texans face on offense, even with their expected starters only slated to play a series or two. The Raiders can take advantage of that, especially cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses .

Las Vegas wants to see proof that their young defenders are part of their foundation, and continuing to show they belong at this level would be encouraging. Coming away with more sacks and takeaways would be a step in that direction.