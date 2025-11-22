What Raiders' Maxx Crosby Makes of Rookie QBs Ahead of Shedeur Sanders Matchup
The Las Vegas Raiders have a winnable game in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. The only problem is the way they have been playing. It has not been good, and if they continue to do that, they will not be on the victory side of things once again after Week 12.
The Raiders are still searching for their first win since beating the Titans in Week 6. That has been the problem for this team once again this season. They cannot find a way to avoid those long losing streaks.
In Week 12, they face a Cleveland Browns team that is looking to get a win as well. They will come to Vegas and look to get after the Raiders offense, which has not been good this season, and attack the defense that was not good in last week's Monday Night Football loss. These are two teams that will have top picks in next year's draft, but they are still looking to get this win and show they are not giving up on the season just yet.
Browns-Raiders Headline
The most interesting headline going into this game is Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders will be making his first career start in the NFL. That is a huge step for this quarterback who many had the Raiders taking high in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders were not the only team to pass on him for many rounds, but the Browns took him in the fifth round. Now he gets a chance to show that he belongs in the NFL, and he gets to do that against a Raiders team that he could have been on.
Maxx Crosby on Shedeur Sanders
"I feel like young guys are very unpredictable sometimes," said Crosby about Sanders. "He has a lot of success at the college level, and he is getting his first start. It is going to be a fun battle. I watched a lot of him [Sanders]. The majority of them. I know his family well; they are great people, and I always rooted for him. So, it is cool, I am happy for him, he is getting his first start."
With that being said, Crosby is gonna go out there and do what he does best, and that is getting after the quarterback as much as he can and giving his team his best chance to be successful. It is going to be interesting to see how the Browns plan on blocking Crosby.
