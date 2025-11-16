What the Raiders Must Change Instantly to Save Their Season
The Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff has seemingly tried everything they can think of to turn things around during their 2-7 start. However, they have been unable to find any of the answers they so desperately need. Las Vegas has been unable to find a way to win winnable games.
Las Vegas has beaten themselves nearly as much as the teams they faced this season have. The Raiders' inablity to get out of their own way has been a weekly occurance. Las Vegas has found a way to lose several games they arguably should have won. Something must change.
Different Raiders
Heading into their Week 12 matchup, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained why he believes the Raiders are a different team than they were at the start of the season. Las Vegas has lost several players to injury, forcing them to adjust in several ways during this season.
"Well, I think there's a lot. The difference in our offense is when you look at where we had Jakobi [Meyers] the first half of season, you don't have him in the second half of the season, so receivers like Tuck [Tre Tucker] and Lock [Tyler Lockett] and Jack [Bech] and Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] and Bach [Alex Bachman] have to step up to fill that void," Carroll said.
“So there's a difference in terms of who you have out wide. Obviously, in the offensive line, there's been some shuffling going on, because you lost Kolton [Miller] and then you lost JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson], so just moving those guys around. So, I think our guys that have stepped up have done a nice job, but that's an ongoing process, and that's what happens in this league.
“One of them we lost to a trade, and two players we lost to injuries, so they're out for a while. So, it's just kind of filling those gaps in terms of where they are and then seeing how they match. Now, with JPJ out this week because he was in the last couple of weeks, there's going to be a new guy in the offensive line. So how do those guys match? So, kind of seeing how that whole group fits together that way."
The Raiders are in need of plenty of changes on both sides of the ball. However, it is evident that Las Vegas still puttings things together, especially on offense. Still, they must find a way to field a competitive team over the second half of this putting
