What Must Improve for Raiders on Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders were fine on the defensive side of the football in 2025, but the franchise is done being 'fine' and wants to take things to another level.

Rob Leonard takes over as the defensive coordinator after spending the previous three seasons as the defensive line coach. He has familiarity with this group, which will be important for the team's chemistry.

Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris

The Raiders don't have many household names on defense, but that hasn't stopped them from keeping their heads above water over the last few seasons. What will it take for the team to start really swimming?

Let's identify what must happen for the Raiders to make real improvements on defense.

More Blitzing

Las Vegas Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders were 25th in the NFL in blitz percentage last season, at under 20 percent, which made them an average pass-rushing team.

Teams can get to the quarterback without sending five or six defenders, but the teams that blitz more get home more often. The Raiders added several important defensive linemen, like Kwity Paye and Keyron Crawford, who should help them finish sacks at a higher rate.

Leonard now runs a 3-4 base defense in Las Vegas, and Leonard has the chance to implement his own defensive play-calling style this season. If the Raiders are more aggressive, they will finish sacks -- and force more turnovers.

Linebackers Fitting the Run

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders got solid linebacker play out of Devin White and Elandon Roberts last season, but they signed Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker in hopes that the position group will give them better run defenders.

Dean is a highly intelligent player who can sniff out plays quickly, while Walker is constantly around the football, as he has been throughout his entire career. Dean has earned high Pro Football Focus run defense grades in his career, while Walker is an excellent tackler.

The Raiders hope Dean can stay healthy and Walker can continue to be a consistent contributor. Linebacker has become less of a valued position, but it shouldn't be in Las Vegas.

Forcing Turnovers

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) reacts after an interception against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Raiders have consistently ranked at the bottom of the league in interceptions and forced fumbles, recording only 16 takeaways in 2025. They know that number needs to be higher if they want to win more games.

In fact, the players responsible for five of the team's eight interceptions are no longer on the team. Only Isaiah Pola-Mao and Maxx Crosby remain after taking the football away last season.

That's why the Raiders drafted Treydan Stukes and Jermod McCoy in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they are high-level defensive backs who can take the football away. The teams that force the most turnovers win the most games, and that's what Las Vegas anticipates.