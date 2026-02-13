What the Raiders’ Offseason Crossroads Really Boils Down To

The Las Vegas Raiders' recent issues with their star players have been about their on-field struggles. Yet it is not hard to see other factors at play. The National Football League is, and will always be, a business first and foremost. This is the case for everybody involved.

Two offseasons ago, the Raiders found themselves in a situation with their star wide receiver, Davante Adams. The veteran had rightfully grown frustrated with the Raiders' situation that has gradually gotten worse. However, there was an even more logical reason for his uneasiness.

Adams was entering the later stages of his storied career and had little to no guaranteed money left on his contract with the Raiders. He forced his way out of town. Less than a year later, he signed a $44 million deal with $26 million in guaranteed money with the Los Angeles Rams. Not a bad deal at all.

At the start of last season Las Vegas , faced a similar issue with their best wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders initially decided against trading Meyers, forcing him to start the last season of his contract with the team. Las Vegas eventually traded Meyers.

Meyers went from the Raiders, who owed him no money beyond the 2025 season, to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who signed him to a $60 million deal with $30 million guaranteed months later. Like Adams, Meyers' wishes to be traded landed him a payday just months later. Hard to be mad at that.

Now, the Raiders, for the first time ever, seem poised to potentially trade their star defensive end, Maxx Crosby. The Raiders' front office has consistently and publicly rebuffed even the idea of potentially trading Crosby.

However, that was before things went south when Crosby was sat out for the final two games of the regular season. The move was made by the front office, and Crosby was reportedly unhappy about it and wants to be traded.

This has led to rampant, legitimate trade speculation around Crosby. He has denied the rumors. Still, it is undeniable that now, more than ever, would be the best time for both Crosby and the Raiders to part ways.

Crosby, Raiders General Manager John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady, the most important people in this equation, undoubtedly know this. Still, where things stand between Crosby and the Raiders is as much a contractual issue as anything else.

It is fair to assume the Raiders would not trade Crosby unless he wanted to be traded. Mark Davis himself has made it clear multiple times that he wants Crosby to stay with the only team he has ever played for. Still, the National Football League is a business for the team and each player.

Few individual players' businesses are as profitable, monetary and otherwise, as Crosby's. He has been the face of a franchise for many seasons, which is rare for a defensive lineman. He has carried the title well. However, he has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract after 2026.

There is obviously a business side of things for the Raiders, too, of course. The Raiders could trade Crosby this offseason to gain additional draft picks, potentially including multiple first-round selections. However, the Raiders would also save nearly $31 million by trading Crosby this offseason.

Las Vegas could have the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, plus another first-round pick acquired by a potential Crosby trade, along with another first-round pick in a future draft. Or another combination of draft picks and players in return for Crosby, and add $31 million in money to spend this offseason.

The Raiders could always see if working out a new contract with their star defensive end would help smooth things over. However, Crosby could truly want to play elsewhere at this point in his career. Doing so would likely land him a new contract, with more money than the Raiders may want to pay.

A potential Crosby trade this offseason would get Crosby to a contender, and likely a new contract. He would have a shot at the Super Bowl for the first time in his legendary career. A Crosby trade would give the Raiders additional draft picks and save them $31 million. Sounds like a win-win.

