What Pete Carroll Really Thought of Kyu Blu Kelly's Breakout Game
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly shot up the ranks during training camp. After entering training camp as a player many thought would be cut, Kelly began the season as a starter. It was truly an impressive rise for the young cornerback.
However, once he became a starter, that is when the true tests started for Kelly. His rise to the starting lineup was no secret. Opposing quarterbacks knew about his rise, his youth, and inexperience. Those quarterbacks attacked Kelly weekly, often winning.
Kelly Coming Along Nicely
Kelly spent most of the season going through the same growing pains most young corners do. Kelly has continued to develop, posting the best performance of his career Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. Kelly finished the game with two interceptions.
The Raiders' cornerbacks have taken a lot of criticism since the offseason, but have shown up several times to help keep the Raiders afloat while their offense figures things out. Or try to.
On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged Kelly's standout performance against the Broncos. Carroll credited Kelly's breakout to him playing a sound football game and sticking to his trainings
"He played a really good fundamental game, which he does a lot. He really understands the principles of staying on top and working his technique. He's a really good tackler, and he's got very good hand eye coordination,” Carroll said.
“He showed it on that ball. It was a heck of a catch to make under those circumstances and change that situation in the game drastically, and even the next -- the tip that he grabbed, he very aggressively went after that ball and snatched out of the air, just showing that he's comfortable playing the position. So, I'm really happy with both those guys that played the right corner spot. The corners have been playing pretty good football, and Kyu [Blu Kelly] took advantage of his opportunities really well."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE