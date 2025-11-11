What Pete Carroll Really Thought of Kyu Blu Kelly's Breakout Game

Raiders Today

The Las Vegas Raiders need their defensive backs to continue stepping up.

Ezekiel Trezevant

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) intercepts a pass for Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) intercepts a pass for Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly shot up the ranks during training camp. After entering training camp as a player many thought would be cut, Kelly began the season as a starter. It was truly an impressive rise for the young cornerback.

However, once he became a starter, that is when the true tests started for Kelly. His rise to the starting lineup was no secret. Opposing quarterbacks knew about his rise, his youth, and inexperience. Those quarterbacks attacked Kelly weekly, often winning.

Kelly Coming Along Nicely

Kelly spent most of the season going through the same growing pains most young corners do. Kelly has continued to develop, posting the best performance of his career Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. Kelly finished the game with two interceptions.

The Raiders' cornerbacks have taken a lot of criticism since the offseason, but have shown up several times to help keep the Raiders afloat while their offense figures things out. Or try to.

On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged Kelly's standout performance against the Broncos. Carroll credited Kelly's breakout to him playing a sound football game and sticking to his trainings

"He played a really good fundamental game, which he does a lot. He really understands the principles of staying on top and working his technique. He's a really good tackler, and he's got very good hand eye coordination,” Carroll said. 

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll

“He showed it on that ball. It was a heck of a catch to make under those circumstances and change that situation in the game drastically, and even the next -- the tip that he grabbed, he very aggressively went after that ball and snatched out of the air, just showing that he's comfortable playing the position. So, I'm really happy with both those guys that played the right corner spot. The corners have been playing pretty good football, and Kyu [Blu Kelly] took advantage of his opportunities really well."

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll
Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll

Ezekiel Trezevant
Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.