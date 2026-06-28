One Word to Describe Every Las Vegas Raiders Linebacker

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense was impressive under former defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Yet, under new(ish) coach Rob Leonard and general manager John Spytek, the defense saw a much-needed facelift at the second level.

With Devin White and Elandon Roberts gone, replacing them are former Georgia linebackers and teammates Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean , two serious upgrades over their predecessors. The depth at linebacker saw some changes as well. I couldn't help but wonder how I would best describe each of the top off-ball defenders on the Raiders defense, and I could only do so using one word.

Quay Walker — Flashy

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Walker has always possessed the talent to be a great linebacker in the NFL. Unfortunately, he could never seem to put the flashes together that he had put out on tape. Regardless, Walker becomes a substantial upgrade at the position with his coverage prowess and athleticism.

Nakobe Dean — Blitzer

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Dean must find a way to stay healthy this season, as the talent has always been there to be a productive player against the run and as a blitzer. Dean was effective in that fire package role for Philadelphia with how quickly he can close on the ball carrier. Under Leonard , he could find himself as a productive pass rusher playing from an off-ball alignment.

Tommy Eichenberg — Depth

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) makes a catch during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Look at Eichenberg and tell me he doesn't look like an old-school linebacker with a compact frame from top to bottom; he was built to play the position (in the 1980s). Eichenberg has been an effective contributor on special teams and has provided depth at linebacker for the Raiders in past seasons. Look for his role as an early-down run defender to be expanded.

Cody Lindenberg — Development

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) exits the field after the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Lindenberg has always been considered a developmental talent since being drafted in the seventh round last spring. The athleticism and tools are in place for him to be a potential starter at the next level, but 2026 is looking like another year of developing at the position as he continues his transition to the next level.

Cameron McGrone — Intriguing

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

McGrone was a former five-star recruit who has shown flashes of why he was. However, he has not been able to translate that talent into success or a sniff at starting for an NFL defense. Yet, he'll have a chance to compete for a spot on the Raiders' 53-man roster, and joining the worst team in football from last year certainly provides intrigue to camp battles for the final roster spot.

Xavian Sorey Jr. — Rookie

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Sorey was one of my favorite players from the Senior Bowl earlier this year, and he'll have a chance to bring his physicality to a franchise that has been historically known for it. The undrafted free agent out of Arkansas is a big hitter and could find a way to make the roster through special teams as a coverage player on kickoffs or punts.