Where It Makes Most Sense for Raiders To Trade Up

When you think about the way Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek handles the NFL Draft, it's by trading down and adding more draft capital. In the 2026 NFL Draft, we could see a different approach from Spytek, who will be going into his second draft with the Raiders and their general manager. Spytek has been great at finding the right prospects and sleepers who best fit the Silver and Black.

It will be no different in this year's draft. Spytek will go after the players he wants, who he believes are the best for the team and will help them win and build for the future. We all know what the Raiders are going to do with the first overall pick.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They are going to take the top quarterback prospect, Fernando Mendoza . That is a pick everyone expects them to make come next week. Now the questions come in the second round for the Raiders.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek and owner Mark Davis walk on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 2 Is When the Real Work Begins for the Raiders

What will the Raiders do with that pick that comes at No. 36 overall? That is where it is going to get interesting for the Silver and Black.

And that is always where it makes the most sense for the Raiders to trade up. In most drafts, we see many defensive players drop at the end of the first round because other teams are filling their needs on the offensive side of the ball. That is where the Raiders could take advantage.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders could trade back up into the first round and see if they could draft a defensive player who should have gone at the top of the first round. If the right player is there for the Raiders and they agree with the move, that one makes the most sense.

We have seen that done in the draft over the last few years, and it has worked out well for the most part. The Raiders could take that blueprint into 2026 in hopes of building for the future.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Expect Aggressiveness

There is a growing sense that the Raiders will be aggressive in this year's draft. They have a lot of picks in their pocket to utilize, and they will not be afraid to move up if they feel like there is a player to go after. It will be great to watch this group work on the draft with so much promise in Las Vegas.