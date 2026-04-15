How Raiders Can Be Smart in 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, as they will be on the clock in just over a week.

General Manager John Spytek and his staff have been working tirelessly to evaluate all the draft prospects available, even though we've known for months who the No. 1 overall pick will be.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are more picks than the top selection, and Las Vegas has nine more to work with. The Raiders have struggled to put together draft classes in the past, which has led to their years of failure.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Teams that have won playoff games have built their foundation through the draft and supplemented those players with outside talent. It's time for the Raiders to do the same, so they must be smart in the draft.

What moves must they make to do that? Let's break down how Spytek and his staff can make the most of Thursday through Saturday.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Investing in the Trenches

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The best teams in the league dominate the line of scrimmage, and new head coach Klint Kubiak knows that well. He will almost certainly be pushing for the organization to add multiple offensive and defensive linemen.

This class is full of good depth linemen on both sides of the football, so the Raiders should come away from the draft with a haul. Arizona State's Max Iheanachor is a good example of a player they could get in the second round to beef up the offensive line.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With how much the Raiders will want to run the football next season, adding offensive line depth is paramount. The same goes for adding defenders who will stop the run and open up holes for their linebackers.

Being Aggressive

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Being aggressive doesn't necessarily mean trading up multiple times; it could mean multiple things.

While the Raiders don't need to move 2026 or 2027 draft capital for players in this class, it makes sense if they evaluate a prospect they *really* like and want to shoot up a couple spots on the board for him. Spytek will be working the phones, as he has previously stated.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek (right) is interviewed by Raiders.com senior writer Eddie Paskal on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Teams looking to acquire more draft capital will more than likely hear from Spytek , as Las Vegas looks to make a statement.

Supporting Fernando Mendoza

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The best move(s) for the Raiders will be building a solid supporting cast around their future franchise quarterback.

It would doom Mendoza's career before it begins if the team cannot help insulate him in his rookie season, even if he doesn't start immediately. He needs a solid offensive line and reliable weapons around him.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That could include his former teammates, like wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. or offensive lineman Pat Coogan. Whatever they decide, they should have Mendoza's best interests at heart.