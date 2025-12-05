Where Pete Carroll's Confidence in Raiders Stands in Week 14

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to end their losing streak at home in front of what will be their of Raider Nation. The Raiders will be playing their AFC West long-time rival, the Denver Broncos, at Allegiant Stadium.

This is going to be an ugly one, like we saw the first time around this season. These are two teams that do not like each other, and they want to beat each other and do it badly. The first time around, the Broncos got the best of the Raiders in a close game.

These two teams are having very different seasons. One on end, the Raiders have been awful for most of the season and are looking to get their first win since Week 6. That was so long ago, and nothing has come of it for this group. On the other hand you have a team that is in first place in the AFC West with a 10-2 record. That is something no one saw coming this season. The Broncos are looking for another win and getting that No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton greets Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carrolla after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Pete Carroll's Confidence Level in Second Meeting with Broncos

"It was a really good game on both sides," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "Both teams played really tough and played it right down to the nub. There were a lot of really good field position things that happened. AJ [Cole] had a great game. Defense played really well when we had them backed up and got off the field and did some great things there."

"They had some penalties too in the game that I'm sure they're going to try to avoid, but it gave us a real shot to play a nose-to-nose defensive ball game come right down to the last possession. And so, we do understand that."

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8) misses a field goal as Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) and wide receiver A.T. Perry (87) defend in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"We have a lot of respect for their team. Their team has done some remarkable things this year. They've had remarkable games, comebacks, and finishes, and all that kind of thing that we really respect. So, we know we're up against a really tough opponent, yet we did match up all right. And so, we're looking forward to seeing if we can take the next step."

The Raiders are also looking to stop their AFC West losing streak. They are 0-4 this season in the division and 0-10 dating back to last season. That is something they need to change, and that will be one of the messages Carroll has heading into this game.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

