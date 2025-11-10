Where the Raiders Stand Heading Into Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders have lost to every team in the AFC West, besides themselves. One can argue that they've been losing against themselves all season, with the failed 2-point conversion against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their last-second loss to the Chicago Bears, but I digress.
Their latest loss to the Denver Broncos is just one in a long line of losses to come, and this team has a lot of questions moving forward. What was once a hopeful season for Raider Nation is quickly diminishing, and their outlook doesn't get any better looking ahead.
Week 11 Power Rankings
Jacob Infante is a sports writer for Pro Football Sports Network, and he wrote an article ranking each team from worst to best based on their performance in week 10. The Raiders' recent loss pins them as the 28th-ranked team in the NFL.
"The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense deserves credit for holding Sean Payton’s Broncos to only ten points on Thursday night. Their offense deserves blame, though, for only scoring seven points in the close loss", said Infante.
The Raiders have shown flashes of being a competent team, but they can never seem to get out of their own way. Ashton Jeanty committed a mental error, which led to Geno Smith's only interception, but that doesn't mean Smith played well by any means. It's admirable how he stayed in the game despite being clearly hurt, but his availability for next week is in question, and they desperately need a change at quarterback.
Their next opponent is the Dallas Cowboys, and their defense has given up a lot of points this season. Perhaps with a change at quarterback, the Raiders' offense can get back on track and score more than one touchdown in week 11. If their defense is able to make Dak Prescott uncomfortable like they did Bo Nix, they have a fighting chance to secure their third win of the season.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on the Raiders' spot in these power rankings WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.