Three Takeaways From the Raiders’ Crushing Loss
The score of 10 - 7 will remain in infamy in the minds of Raider Nation for being one of the ugliest losses the Las Vegas Raiders have suffered in a long time. The last time they came out victorious against the Denver Broncos was in 2023, and they are 0 - 3 against Bo Nix in his career.
The most frustrating part about it is that Nix didn't even have a good game. The Broncos' offense as a whole didn't have a good game. The Raiders' defense was in their heads all game, indicative by Kyu Blu Kelly picking him off twice. The Raiders couldn't capitalize on presumably their closest divisional game this season, and there are few positives to take away from such an inexcusable loss.
Three Takeaways
Special Teams Unpredictability
To show how bad the Raiders' offense performed all game, the best offensive player for them was their punter, AJ Cole. Cole is one of the best punters in the NFL, and he showed that by pinning the Broncos deep in their own territory multiple times.
He came out to play when other parts of their roster simply didn't, and the contract extension he signed earlier in the off-season is already looking like a steal. He gave the Raiders ample opportunities to take over the game, and unfortunately, they couldn't deliver.
Not Even Three Points?!
The Raiders were in the perfect spot to pull off an improbable upset against the team leading the division, and all that stood between that and the reality now was a meager three points. Three points that were there for the taking for the Raiders, and of course, Daniel Carlson misses the field goal attempt.
Daniel Carlson has taken a step back from the player he was last season, and his time in the Silver and Black is running out if he doesn't get his act together. Momentum is a fickle thing, but if the Raiders had made their kick and tied the game, I believe they would have walked out of Empower Field at Mile High with a statement win.
Has Anyone Seen #89?
Coming off a performance where he had the biggest fantasy performance out of any player this season, the Raiders decided not even to invite Brock Bowers to the team plane on the way to Denver. That's me being hyperbolic, but that's what it felt like watching the game!
He had three targets all game, which only resulted in him catching one ball. His one reception did go for 31 yards, which was the longest offensive play for the Raiders all game, but that type of performance is blood-boiling after he just caught three touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It's not a good look whenever one of your top offensive weapons can't even look his starting quarterback in the eye, but it's the reality that the Raiders are living in. After trading away Jakobi Meyers, he should've been the clear number one option for this team going forward. Instead, he's getting outshone by the likes of Michael Mayer and Tyler Lockett in terms of targets.
Offensive Woes
The simple fact of the matter is that the Raiders stars didn't show up, and the same can be said for Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty. Smith was battling on the field after going down with an injury, but that same level of effort and heart was absent from Jeanty.
The former sixth overall pick was inefficient once again, and a mental mistake led to Smith's costly interception. This team lacks character, structure, and culture, and those were all things Carroll was meant to provide. This loss is truly a reflection of the 2025 Raiders; they have to do better next week against the Dallas Cowboys.
