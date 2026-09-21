Assessing Kirk Cousins’ Performance in Win Over Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders followed up their strong outing in the season opener with a dominant performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in a 26-14 victory.

It was a well-rounded performance by the Raiders, as all three phases contributed to the win. While it was a complete team effort, quarterback Kirk Cousins was wildly impressive on Sunday. Here's an assessment of his game against the Chargers.

Cousins' Stat Line

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' offense looked much more potent and lively on Sunday, with Cousins completing 19-of-29 passes for 253 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Against the Miami Dolphins, the 38-year-old quarterback was focused on managing the game and taking what the defense gave him.

On Sunday, Cousins took his shots, hitting multiple deep passes, while averaging 8.7 yards per attempt against an underwhelming Chargers' defense. This offense looked completely different from Week 1, and Cousins has a ton to do with that. Despite his age and physical limitations, Cousins looked like the best quarterback on the field, as Justin Herbert struggled mightily for a second consecutive game.

Who Helped Cousins the Most?

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What made this performance even more eye-catching was the lack of run support Cousins was given. Asthon Jeanty was stifled all afternoon, rushing for 48 yards on 21 carries (2.3 yards per carry). That being said, Cousins' pass catchers stepped up at various points in the game. Here's a snapshot of which players helped the veteran quarterback the most against Los Angeles.

Tre Tucker: five receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown

Cody White: two receptions for 24 yards and two touchdowns

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) scores a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers safety Genesis Smith (22) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucker was the clear go-to option for Cousins on Sunday, leading the team in targets (7), receptions (5), and yards (119). The 25-year-old wide receiver caught passes of 42 and 40 yards. Meanwhile, White made an extraordinary 13-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, giving the Raiders a 17-14 lead. White contorted his body to jump in front of the defender, preventing an interception and scoring in the process. White's second touchdown was a blown coverage.

Expectations Moving Forward

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the best start the Raiders could ask for, as they are 2-0 and Cousins has been more than serviceable, accumulating 413 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions, while completing 67.8 percent of his passes.

Next up for Las Vegas are the New Orleans Saints, who will be coming off a shocking 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens. That being said, the Raiders have a case to beat the Saints, and if they do, they'll be 3-0, which seemed an implausible possibility heading into the season. Cousins is a major reason for this development and will be pivotal for this team's success.