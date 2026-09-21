Raiders vs. Chargers: Winners & Losers From Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, CA.—The Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) invaded Southern California yesterday and walked away with a 26-14 win over their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2).

It was a highly impressive win for the Silver and Black, who started their season with two straight wins for the first time since 2021.

As I do after every game, let’s dig right in and tell you who the winners and the losers are from the latest Raiders rivalry win.

Winners and Losers

The National Football League is highly competitive, and in 2025, 50% of all games finished within a one-score margin or less. So, with the Raiders opening up the season with a 2-0 record and both wins by double digits, there is a lot of optimism in Raider Nation.

No. 1: The Fans

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fan Andy Coronado (left) reacts during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every Raiders crowd since they moved to Las Vegas has been impressive at SoFi Stadium, but today was the absolute best. The crowd made life hard for the Bolts, forcing penalties because of their noise and generally making it miserable for them when they had the ball.

QB Kirk Cousins was humbled by the crowd praising them before he could even be asked.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fan Jeff Whitaker reacts during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I was really impressed with our fanbase [and their] travel this game and the environment they gave us from the moment we took the field, and warm ups, all the way through the game. Just felt their energy and we fed off a bit. I think it helped us finish the way we did. It’s a privilege to play for a team like the Raiders to have a fan base like that”

Kirk wasn’t the only one singing the praises of the Raider Nation. This fan base approaches the Raiders as a way of life, and I asked Coach Klint Kubiak about their presence today, and he wasn’t shy about his answer.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fans Marilyn Acasio aka Jungle Jane and Mark Acasio aka Gorilla Rilla look on during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’ve never been to a road game like that. When we came out of the tunnel they were screaming and it sends chills down your spine knowing you have that support. We’re extremely grateful and we know every day we go on the field, we have to earn their trust and earn their respect.”

No. 2: WR Cody White

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cody White had hardly been with the Raiders for a few days before getting called up off the practice squad for the week one win over the Dolphins. Because of his hustle, he earned a game ball.

On Sunday, he caught two touchdowns and was simply magnificent. Because of his play, he has possibly forced the hand of GM John Spytek, who by 1:00 pm PT today will have to inform the NFL whether the Raiders plan to elevate White to the 53-man roster or put him back on the practice squad, where any NFL team could sign him and not have to compensate the Silver and Black—a real possibility that I asked Klint Kubiak about.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s just the same guy that I knew last year. I’m really proud of him and that can be said about a lot of players. When his number’s called, he’s making the plays and obviously makes us have to make decisions.”

No. 3: Coaching

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, Klint Kubiak and his staff were simply outstanding. Offense, defense, and special teams were terrific, and Kubiak's bold fourth-down calls at the end of the first half and trick plays led to him and his young staff embarrassing the Los Angeles Chargers.

Knowing he wouldn’t talk about himself, I asked about his thoughts on his team of coaches' outstanding job.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak (middle) is seen against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“[Defensive Coordinator] Rob Leonard, [Special Teams Coordinator] Joe DeCamillis, and every assistant coach, those guys have been excellent. That’s our job though. That’s our job to have these guys ready to go. The players won the game. I’m proud of everybody, but the players won the game.”

Cousins was a different story. He was more than willing to praise this coaching staff and his head coach.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches from the sideline during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think all the way around, I don’t pay as much attention to special teams or defense, but I think you have to give a lot of credit to [Special Teams Coordinator] Joe [DeCamillis], [Defensive Coordinator] Rob [Leonard] and what they’re doing. Guys seem to understand their roles and play fast and make plays and it’s been fun to watch."

"And then on offense, I do think our coaches are working their tails off to give us a plan that works and they have a great menu. You want to play hard for them, you want to work for them, you want to make plays, but they’ve done a great job.”

Fourth-Down Aggressions

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being aggressive on fourth down last week, Kubiak followed it up by going for it twice on Sunday, and I asked Cousins about it.

“Yeah [Head Coach] Klint [Kubiak] stays aggressive with analytics and we have a lot of different reasons that inform those decisions but we also spend a lot of time in our preparation, you know trying to give ourselves a menu. I don’t make those decisions but I got to be ready for whatever the moment calls for to be able to execute and we did stay aggressive today.”

No. 4: QB Kirk Cousins

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 15-year NFL veteran Cousins was incredible. He was 19/29, with five drops by his receivers; he had one interception on a timing route in which WR Tre Tucker tripped, so while the ball was intercepted, it wasn't Cousins' or Tucker's fault. He had one bad pass to Malik Benson. Still, just one week after being preposterously and ignorantly criticized for not going downfield hardly at all (despite the Dolphins' D-game planning to take it away), he made his critics look dumb.

He was 8/13 for over 183 yards and all three touchdowns from ten or more yards. He had an outstanding QB rating of 113.

Kubiak reserved praise for his veteran.

“He’s been phenomenal with the operations and leadership. I can’t say enough great things about no.8 [QB, Kirk Cousins].”

Cousins was his usual humble self, choosing to focus on his one mistake rather than his many successes.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The play that I want back is the one to [WR] Malik [Benson] down the right sideline. I felt like I need to just launch that. I was nervous about the safety turning and making a play on it so I wanted to kind of stop him in the window like I did [WR] Jack [Bech] early in the game. Malik [Benson] didn’t know I was going to do that and he shouldn’t know I was going to do that and so I was hoping I would get his eyes but knowing that I probably left that one out there was tough, on a third down.”

Cousins added, “We probably would’ve been able to come away with points. I felt like that was a critical play in the game to miss. Outside of that one it runs together right now, but I thought it was a lot of good, clean football and you’re always going to have some plays that they got to be tighter."

No. 5: CB Hezekiah Masses

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) intercepts a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting the first start of his rookie campaign, he snagged two interceptions against the Bolts, was impressive in the passing game, and showed vastly improved physicality in the running game. His head coach is certainly pleased.

“Incredible start for him. I’m really proud of him and really proud of how his teammates supported him because the ball doesn’t get into his hands without great pass rush and great coverage, but I'm really proud of [CB] Zeke [Hezekiah Masses].”

Watch Our Entire Postgame Podcast