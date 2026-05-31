Janocko Breaks Down 'Growth Process' With Raiders' Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders are installing a new offensive scheme heading into the new season. That offense will be the Klint Kubiak offense. Kubiak will be entering his first season as a head coach, but it will not faze him, as he has been around the game for a long time.

He will be getting help from a good offensive coordinator, Andrew Janocko. Kubiak and Janocko have been together before, and this will just be another go-around to show how they like to run their offense.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

New Era for Raiders' Offense

We saw it all last season with the run they had, leading the Seattle Seahawks offense to a Super Bowl Championship. Now, they will bring that mentality and momentum to Las Vegas and look to get this offense moving in the right direction. The Raiders' offense has not been good over the last few seasons, but with these two now taking over, it will look better. In year one, that is all you can ask for.

That is not what they will try to do, but instead, they want to have the best offense in the NFL next season. That is the mentality for this new coaching staff. They want to show why the Raiders brought them in and will show they can take this offense to new heights we haven't seen in a long time. But they are not only going to do it their way, but also in a way that best fits their offensive weapons.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Offense Will Feature Their Play Makers

Kubiak and Janocko are going to adjust based on the players and their skill set, which they are seeing on film and in OTAs. That is why it is important to have these players in the building as much as possible. They are not just going to roll out their offense and expect them to execute, no matter who is out there. That has been the problem with the Raiders' offense and different regimes over the last few seasons.

"I think that's something that we talk about every day, about looking at a guy's profile, what does he do well, what is he maybe not doing so well, and is that something that we want to change through a technique or something like that, or are we shifting him into a place where he can thrive better or be in a better place to succeed?" said Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko. "So, it's all a growth process, each individual person is different, but it's something we're constantly evaluating."