Raiders QB Situation Could Reportedly Go Either Way

The Las Vegas Raiders are going into next season in a great position when it comes to their quarterback room. The Raiders were a team looking for a quarterback over the last few seasons, and now they will have two in that room that will be in a position to benefit from being on this team next season.

The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency. That was a huge pick-up because he knows what to expect and has chemistry with Klint Kubiak.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then, next week, the Silver and Black will make it official by taking the top quarterback in Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University with the first overall pick. All the things we have seen from this player last season were incredible. All the things we have been hearing about Mendoza this offseason have been great, and what you want to hear from a quarterback who is going to be the future of this team and franchise for a long time. The Raiders are in a good position.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cousins or Mendoza in Week 1?

The conversations have now turned to what the Raiders will do heading into next season regarding who the starting quarterback will be. For the Raiders, it is clear. Let Mendoza sit and learn the system, and have Cousins teach and mentor him.

For some, Cousins is the starter next season, and Mendoza will be developed and ready to take over the offense and be the future of the Silver and Black. For others, they could see a competition in training camp.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It feels to me like Kirk Cousins,” Rapoport said. “Money Talks, he is going to make $20 million as a quarterback for the Raiders. He has not been told that 'You’re the week one starter.'"

"I do not believe he has been told because there is a chance that they get there and Fernando Mendoza is so good and so intellectually ready, which it sounds like you know… But I would say money generally talks, so I would expect him to be the starter. And how long it lasts? I don’t know, but like, he played pretty well by the end of the year. I think he might have some years left.”

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It will come down to what the Raiders' plans are for these quarterbacks. Right now, it is for Cousins to start well Mendoza develops. It will be hard to see the Raiders move off that plan and have Mendoza be the starter in Week 1.