Why Fernando Mendoza Will Transform the Raiders' Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and are all but sure to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback established himself as the best player in the draft after leading Indiana to a National Championship.

The Raiders hope Mendoza can change their recent fortune at the quarterback position. Las Vegas has invested millions in the position, several times over, only to receive subpar returns on their investments. Mendoza has the potential to help the Raiders get back to relevancy on the field.

ESPN's Field Yates believes Mendoza will be able to help transform Las Vegas ' offense moving forward. The Raiders still need to add significantly more talent at offensive line and wide receiver, but Mendoza should be a significant part of the Raiders figuring things out on offense.

"The discussions surrounding Fernando Mendoza, is what neighborhood he will live in, in Las Vegas. Beyond that, everything is fait accompli. Yes, he can transform an offense in Las Vegas. I think it is the ideal pairing, along with Klint Kubiak, their new head coach," Yates said.

"One of the comparisons that I have used for Mendoza during the fall, has been Sam Darnold, who of course, just won a Super Bowl with Klint Kubiak in Seattle. Hard play-action quarterback, full field accuracy, functional mobility. All the traits you saw from Fernando Mendoza on tape this past season.

Yates also noted an important fact about Mendoza that may come in handy as the Raiders begin rebuilding their bad offensive line. The Raiders will undoubtedly address their offensive line this season, but finding the right players and building cohesiveness will take time.

"He showed dramatic improvement in terms of pocket awareness. He took just 25 sacks this year, nearly half as many as he did the year prior," Yates said.

Still, Kubiak noted that he and the Raiders' front office have plenty of work to do in the draft and in building out the roster. Las Vegas has the tools to improve this offseason, assuming it makes the right moves. They must properly build around Mendoza and the rest of the talent on offense.

“What an opportunity to get to go study this draft and we'll come to that conclusion here soon enough. There's a lot of work to be done before then, but it's an opportunity to make the make the roster better,” Kubiak said.

