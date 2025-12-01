Why the Raiders' Flaws are Fatal

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line has been the Achilles heel of the roster this season. Las Vegas' decision to not address their offensive line over this past offseason has cost them another regular season worth of games. Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was the latest for the Las Vegas.

Raiders' Line Continues to Struggle

Las Vegas has been unable to run a cohesive offense because of their inability to protect quarterback Geno Smith or make running lanes for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. It has made for a long season for everyone with the Raiders.

The Raiders have been unable to get anything going on offense for essentially the entire regular season. It led to the dismissal of Chip Kelly and the elevation of Greg Olson. Still, after allowing 10 sacks last week, the Raiders' offensive line allowed another five sacks against the Los.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It is more than evident that the Raiders' offensive line is the most significant roster issue they have this season. Las Vegas ' offensive line has all but doomed any hopes the Raiders had of a successful season. The unit must be thoroughly addressed during the offseason.

Last week, Olson noted that there are multiple things the Raiders ' coaching staff can do to help fix their offensive line.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"Yeah, there are a lot of different things. We've done things by bringing more in. We've done things by spreading them out and getting into some empty formations, but obviously it hasn't worked. When you look at it, we're always constantly trying to get the best five out there in terms of the offensive line, and they're competing every day here on the practice field,” Olson said.

“Any of those, the backup linemen, they're always getting work against Maxx [Crosby] and our number one defense, so we're constantly evaluating the personnel, one, so we're trying to make sure we get the right personnel on the field, but also using different systems of running back, tight ends, chips, max protections, trying to find the different ways to help out the front and certainly the timing of the patterns,"

It will take a total effort by the Raiders' coaching staff and the veterans on the roster to ensure the environment surrounding the team does not go south. It will be up to that same group to help get the offensive line as much help as they can get moving forward.

“Everyone's involved in it, really, when you look at it. I mean, getting the ball out on time, receivers running the right routes, crisp routes, timing routes, running backs involved in protection or in the route combinations. I mean, we're all a part of it, and we've all got to get better," Olson said.

