Why Jack Bech Set Up for Success With Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made some moves at the wide receiver position going into the new season. But it was no splash move for this team at the receiver position. The Raiders are high on their young wide receivers, and the biggest one is second-year target Jack Bech. Bech was drafted by the Silver and Black in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It did not go as expected for Bech in his rookie season. It was not his fault; it was the lack of reps and getting to show his skills.

That was a problem for this team last season. They did not go with the young talent, even after their season was over early on. It would have been a huge benefit for Bech to get more reps in his rookie season to see his development. Early on, it was not easy for Bech with inconsistent playing time, as it was for most of the team's young core. When he did get in there late in the season, he took advantage and had flashes of what he could do.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Raiders Big on Jack Bech's Development

Now with the Raiders' new coaching staff, head coach Klint Kubiak is looking to unlock and unleash Bech. Kubiak's offense will be great for Bech. That is because Kubiak is going to put him in positions to make plays and be successful. Whatever Bech does best, that is what Kubiak is going to use him for. Whatever Bech needs to improve at, that is what they are going to work on, too. Bech will be an important piece for this offense.

We are going to learn a lot about Bech, and he will have the opportunity to show what he can do in this offense. If the Raiders' new staff can develop him, they could have a special player in that receiver room. It will go a long way, and the team will not have to find a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) reacts after catching a pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bech Set Up for Success

Bech has already been making noise in the team's OTAs, but that means nothing if you cannot show it when the pads come on. But I think Bech will have a great second season in the NFL and with this team because of the new offense and who is calling the plays. Bech is going to be good for this football team for many years to come.