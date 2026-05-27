Why Raiders' Jeanty Getting Exactly What He Wants in 2026

A major focus for the Las Vegas Raiders early next season is their run game. That is going to be a staple of this offense next season. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak's offense starts with running the ball well. All his offenses play off that. For this, over the last few seasons, it has been a struggle on the offensive side of the ball, especially in getting the ground attack going. That has been missing for the Raiders.

That was one of the biggest reasons they went out and got a head coach like Kubiak. He is one of the best play-callers in the National Football League, and he will make this offense better. Coming to the Raiders meant Kubiak did not have to look for a starting running back. Potential star running back Ashton Jeanty was taken with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Heading into his second season in Vegas, he is looking to show why the Raiders took him when they did.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Ashton Jeanty Is Getting What He Has Been Looking For

It was not the rookie year that Jeanty envisioned, but it was not his fault. There were circumstances beyond his control that led to him not having the year many expected him to have. With the new coaching regime, all of that changes. Jeanty knows he was drafted to the Raiders to be their running back that they could lean on. Jeanty will get that opportunity now with Kubiak taking over as the head coach. Kubiak is going to get Jeanty going and give him the ball a lot more next season.

Jeanty is going to be that workhorse for the Raiders, and it is going to be fun to see. Not only on the ground, but Kubiak is going to put Jeanty in spots to catch the ball out of the backfield as well. That is where Jeanty is improving his game, and it will show next season. Jeanty is getting what he wanted, and he is preparing his body to handle the workload he will have next season.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Stage Is Set

We are going to see a whole different offense for this team next season. It is all going to start with Jeanty in the backfield. It will open everything else up for the offense to do special things in 2026 and hopefully vastly improve from the product it put out in 2025.