Mike Washington Could Become 1-2 Punch With Raiders’ Jeanty

There is an offensive revolution occurring in the NFL, as teams have begun attacking opposing defenses with the run game once again, using heavier personnel packages and emphasizing the run despite the devaluation of the running back position over roughly the last 15 years.

The reason we are seeing this is that defenses are playing more two-high shell coverages to limit the explosive plays from the Las Vegas Raiders' rivals, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, which then comes at the cost of lighter defensive personnel and a reason to attack with more tight ends and running backs on the field. Head coach Klint Kubiak has been a key part of that over the past few years, including last season during the Seattle Seahawks victorious Super Bowl LX run.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This likely influenced General Manager John Spytek's selections of running backs Ashton Jeanty (No. 6 overall, 2025) and Mike Washington Jr. ( fourth round, 2026 ). Washington plays a key role here as the potential change-of-pace for Jeanty in what could be Kubiak's one-two punch at running back.

Washington's Skill Set Complements Jeanty Perfectly

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It wasn't a popular pick in some instances, especially with better talent available for the Raiders at the time of Washington's selection. Even so, depth was an underrated need on a Las Vegas team filled with them. As I've argued recently, these types of additions raise the floor of the organization to better position the program for success down the road, and why some contracts on the roster are structured with an easy out later on in the deal.

Washington's frame reminds me a lot of Derrick Henry—not a true 1:1 comparison, but the strong, chiseled stature suggests a powerful frame, which is correct. The Arkansas Razorbacks standout will run over defenders and gain extra yards off contact as a result, and always seems to fall forward when going to the ground, which is valuable for any running back.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) warms up during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Kubiak's wide-zone offense makes Washington a perfect fit as a one-cut runner with good vision and build-up speed to attack creases and launch into the defensive backfield. He will split defenders and run away from them with his 4.33-second 40-yard dash. This skill set is a perfect change-of-pace for Jeanty in a breather, who is an all-around tailback who can win in all facets of the position.

Jeanty-Washington Could Be AFC West's Dark Horse Nightmare

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

When you look around the AFC West, you don't necessarily see any true backfields with two good running backs who complement one another for their specific skill sets. Kubiak's presence and what he did with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet suggest the usage for both Jeanty and Washington could be similar, but the latter is better than any of these three players, which is something to monitor with Jeanty's usage in 2026.

If it all comes together for Washington, the Raiders' backfield becomes incredibly dangerous in Kubiak's system. They also have the advantage of being young, recently drafted, and at least five more years together, helping Las Vegas establish long-term stability at running back and giving them a dynamic duo the AFC West may not be prepared for.